Nicolò Martinenghi wins gold medal in the 100m breaststroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 24-year-old, born in Varese, gives the first triumph to the Italian team at the Games. The histrionic athlete, platinum blonde hair under the cap, completes his stellar curriculum: European champion in the 50 and 100 breaststroke in Rome 2022, world champion in the 100 in Budapest 2022 and now Olympic champion in Paris 2024.

The exploit of July 28, 2024 is the crowning achievement of a career that took off in 2019 with the victory in the 100 breaststroke at the Riccione National Championships. It is the first ring, with a time of 58”75: also in Italy, for the first time, the 59” barrier is broken.

The consecration comes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with the bronze medal in the 100 breaststroke and the 4×100 medley. The European Championships are intermediate stages before the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi: gold medal in the 4×100 medley, silver in the 50 and 100 medley and bronze in the 4×50 medley.

At the 2022 Budapest World Championships she explodes with gold in the 100-meter breaststroke and the 4×100-meter medley, crowning her adventure with silver in the 50-meter breaststroke. The European Championships in Rome are a triumphal march with 3 golds: 50 and 100 meters breaststroke in addition to the 4×100-meter medley relay, as a side dish the silver in the 4×100 medley. At the 2023 Fukuoka World Championships silver in the 100 breaststroke, a result repeated at the 2024 Doha World Championships (also in the 50), with the addition of bronze in the medley relay. Today, the masterpiece.