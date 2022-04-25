For the great part of the soccer public, he may be a complete unknown, since he did not make his debut in the First Division like so many other boys who remain on the road, but the history of Nicholas Molina It is completely different from the average.
Although today he works in university soccer in the United States of America and shines on TikTok recounting the twists and turns that his life still continues, at just 23 years old, the striker went from playing in an amateur tournament in Pilar to the lower of River Plate from one day to the next.
“When I tell this story, people can’t believe that I stayed in River at the age of 19. Playing in River at that age without having previously played in a club is something crazy, the truth is that at the time I did not expect it. I was given the opportunity and I said here I have to grab because it is the dream of my life. I always played soccer, from a young age in high-level amateur tournaments. At the age of 14 I was in an Academy of Boca de Zona Norte, but nothing official. I didn’t have that idea of being a professional footballer. An observer took me to Independiente and they wanted to sign me up, but I was afraid, I was young, my family had to move from Pilar to Avellaneda and leave school. And after a few years I came to River by chance”, Molina began narrating.
“There is a Pilar tournament called “Alto Nono” which is where I used to play with my brother, who is not a professional soccer player (Tomás Molina, ex Ferro, today in the Quito League). A friend of his organizes a Pilar team every year. He selects 13 players to go play against the Fourth and Fifth River. He puts together a good level team, but obviously all amateur players. I went to play that game, I had been playing well, I felt comfortable, but I wasn’t even a starter. He was 19 years old and the others were 26 or 27. He was the asshole of the team and they sent me to the bank. I only played the second half. I never imagined that after playing that game, that we won 1-0, I scored the goal and I didn’t even play that well, the coach would come and ask me: do you want to come try River?”, he continued.
Jose Vidal and Juanjo Borrelli They were the ones who watched him play and then gave him the chance: “I went to try out for two weeks and they told me: ‘Yes, the truth is you have conditions, we want you to play here.’ I dropped out of college, I dropped everything and said bye, I’m going to play River!”, he narrated, excited, about what happened in 2018.
“I was sitting on the bench of the Monumental wondering what I’m doing here. Gallardo came to talk to us, to greet us one by one, to tell us to continue like this with that intensity that he always proposes. Something that is seen in each category ”, she reviews.
At the end of that year, Molina they informed him that he would be released in the “Millionaire” institutionafter sharing category with Federico Girotti, Elías López and Franco Petroli, among others.
“At that moment a person calls me and tells me that there is an opportunity to go to study and play in the United States. It was all like everything lined up. To go to study and play in the United States you not only have to be a good player, you have to have the profile: know English, commit to studying and it is sometimes difficult to find that player profile in Argentina. He closed them a little on all sides, ”he recalled.
Today in North Carolina, his new club in the rise of the United States, after shining in college football, breaks it on TikTok (molitofooty) telling his story: “If you are a footballer you have to put 100% into that, but in your head you have to understand that football is not everything. Anything can happen and your career can be over. Or even the day you retire: you have a lifetime after that. The education or degree allows you after retiring to do something else, related to football or not. It will help you, to give more output. To have a plan B, basically”, she concluded.
