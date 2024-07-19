Nicolás Capaldo, a midfielder currently playing for Red Bull Salzburg, is of interest to Tigres.

The feline club has already started negotiations with the Austrian team to find out the conditions.

RB Salzburg are currently asking for €7 million for the player.

