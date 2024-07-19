The UANL Tigers demonstrated against the America who continue to have a formidable squad and one of the best in the Liga MXHowever, the fact that they have made virtually no moves in this transfer market has left a section of the fans desperate.
And just as they have not let any player leave, the signings only show Fernando Tapiawho arrives as Tigres’ fourth goalkeeperbehind Nahuel Guzmán, Carlos Felipe Rodríguez and Miguel Ortega. Which means that there have been no reinforcements so far in the transfer window.
Now, the name of Nicolas Capaldo as a real and possible option Tigers to become the first real reinforcement for Veljko Paunovic this season, as an express selection of the coaching staff.
Nicolas Capaldo Taboas He is a 25-year-old Argentine soccer player who plays for the Red Bull Salzburg from Austria and who plays in various positions on the pitch, from midfielder, right back and even right midfielder.
Emerging from the Boca Juniors youth academy, Nicolas Capaldo He is a midfielder with a lot of arrival in the area and with the conditions to project the team. In 87 games with the Salzburghas 11 goals and 9 assists, but also 19 yellow cards and one red card, which exemplifies his intense and powerful profile.
Nico is 1.77 meters tall and has already been called up by the lower categories of Argentina; however, his status remained as a young promise of Argentine soccer.
Nicolas Capaldo It is valued at just over 5 million dollarsthe figure paid by the RB Salzburg to Boca Juniors in June 2021; however, various reports indicate that the Argentine will only be sold if they pay $7 million to the Austrian team.
So far, no negotiations have been confirmed, but the interest of Tigers to strengthen itself with the xeneize youth player, who was recently linked with a possible return to Boca.
