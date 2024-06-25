The market in Mexico is moving significantly, in order to stop América’s triplet, several Liga MX teams are making a strong investment to obtain high-caliber signings. One of the protagonists right now is Toluca, the team from the State of Mexico surprised with the arrival of Jesús Gallardo and broke with the signing of Paulinho from Sporting Lisbon, now, they are signing a Mexican from Germany who will look for his first opportunity within Liga MX, Nico Carrera.
It is already a fact that the State of Mexico team has a total agreement with Holstein Kiel, yes, the club that achieved its first promotion to the Bundelisga in 123 years of existence last season due to the transfer of Carrera. The defender was informed by the German team that he would not be considered for the first team, he would remain in the youth team, which being the case, the defender sought his departure from the German team and the Toluca team opened the door for him.
Nico had been being probed by Chivas for weeks, but, due to the man who left, Fernando Hierro, being the case, the new management of the herd lost track of the 22-year-old central defender born in Pachuca and they forgot about his possible signing having other names as a priority, in the Toluca team they took advantage of this lack of interest on the part of Guadalajara and put on Nico’s table the offer that he could not or would not reject.
