Young, carefree, informal and authoritarian verb. This is Nayib Bukele, the president of The Savior that returned to the head of the newspapers this weekend after the brand new Salvadoran Congress gave it in its first session what Bukele still did not have: control of justice.

This young president, addicted to his cell phone, gave the coup de grace to entrenched bipartisanship in El Salvador for three decades when in March he prevailed in the legislatures, obtaining a Congress in his favor with an allied majority to promote his administration.

In the first session of the new Legislative Assembly that took office on May 1, the legislators dismissed the five titular magistrates and their alternates from the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, as well as Attorney General Raúl Melara.

These decisions have generated controversy and international condemnations that accuse an attack on the independence of the powers, to which Bukele has responded that it is about an internal matter from El Salvador, a country where “the house is being cleaned.”

At 39, this businessman of the millennial generation managed with an intense electoral campaign towards the legislative elections on Sunday to attract again the vote of Salvadorans to unseat “The usual”.

Called by some as close to the people, but criticized for his authoritarian undertones, Bukele’s popularity increased because of his handling of the pandemic, according to analysts. And its popularity remains intact.

Before becoming president in 2019, Bukele catapulted his image through social networks. And in his management, he makes important announcements of his management via Twitter, and on the same platform he responds to the criticisms of his adversaries.

“He is an extraordinary young man who had the vision of read the disgust of the population and generate hope “, defined Bukele after his presidential victory María Ofelia Navarrete, a former dissident guerrilla from the leftist Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN), today Minister of Local Development.

For his seizure of power on June 1, 2019, Bukele asked to hold the act together with his constituents in the central Gerardo Barrios square, breaking tradition to perform the ceremony indoors.

Together with his wife Gabriela Rodríguez – with whom he has a daughter, Layla – he usually publishes family photos that are immediately retweeted by his followers.

Choose a casual style: He rarely wears a tie and wears jeans, brightly colored socks, a leather jacket and a cap.

The youngest in history

Bukele came to power with 37 years and he became the youngest president in the history of El Salvador, hand in hand with the Great Alliance for National Unity (Gana, conservative).

Once in government, Bukele transformed the New Ideas (NI) movement into a political party and maintains the alliance with Gana. Both obtained the majority of the votes in the legislative elections of March.

Bukele’s virtue is that “it has no commitment to any political, economic, or social sector”, and that is why since 2015 it has been listed in polls as “apotheotic phenomenon”, Francisco Zepeda, director of the Research Center of Public Opinion of the Technological University (UTEC) evaluated.

Together with the Police, faced the citizen insecurity and the gang activity of the maras, which have plagued the country for decades.

And it has used the Armed Forces, both to distribute food during the pandemic, and to show up with troops in the opposition Parliament and press for the approval of a loan for a security plan.

“What worries is that in these first years of Nayib’s government he has shown many situations that leave much to be desired: the lack of transparency, accusations of corruption, his hate vocabulary“said Miguel Montenegro, Director of the Human Rights Commission.

Since the campaign for the presidency, popularized the phrase “Give back what was stolen”, directed at politicians, and shouted since then by its followers before members of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena, right), which ruled from 1989 to 2009.

He also directed his drums against the FMLN government, his former party, in power between 2009 and 2019, and now blames him for the abandonment of the public health infrastructure.

origins

Born on July 24, 1981, he is the son of the late businessman Armando Bukele, industrial chemist and representative of the community of Arab-Palestinian origin, and of Olga Ortez.

I study law at the Jesuit Central American University (UCA) of San Salvador, but did not graduate, and chose to work from the age of 18 in a company owned by his father.

Bukele began his political career with the FMLN, which he electorally oxygenated with his campaigns for mayor of San Salvador, but the party prosecuted him internally after allegedly qualify a councilor as a “witch”.

That incident led to his expulsion from the group in October 2017.

The Bukele family was sympathetic to the principles of social justice that the FMLN upheld in the 1980s, when it was a guerrilla, and even provided refuge for some of its leaders despite the risks.

According to the book “Who is Nayib Bukele?” By journalist Geovani Galeas, one afternoon in 1987 the candidate secretly saw the legendary guerrilla Schafik Handal, one of the five FMLN commanders, enter his home.

With the left he won the election in 2012 as mayor of Nuevo Cuscatlán and snatched the mayor of San Salvador from the right for the period 2015-2018.

