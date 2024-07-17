Since its launch, Baby Reindeer has positioned itself week after week among the most watched on Netflix, with more than 56 million views accumulated so far. The story is based on real life and tells of the harassment suffered by the creator and protagonist of the series, Richard Gadd, by a woman who becomes a threat to his life and his relationships, including the one that is just beginning with Teri, the character played by Nava Mau (Mexico City, 31 years old). As anticipated by the platform’s predictions, the series has joined its list of most popular content, which includes productions such as Stranger Things and Merlina. Baby Reindeer She has also been recognized with several nominations at the 2024 Emmy Awards, including Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Nava Mau.

The actress was born in the Mexican capital, but lived in the United States for years, where she began working as a legal advisor to immigrants who suffered violence. Her activism extended to the LGBT community and these stories —along with her own experiences as a transgender woman— inspired her to get involved in the film industry as a producer, screenwriter and director. Her first work was the short film Waking Hourin which a girl must decide whether it is worth getting involved with a stranger at a party or it is better to protect herself from the potential dangers of a casual encounter in a society where transphobia still prevails. Another of her short films, Workpremiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022.

He also participated in the production of the Netflix documentary Disclosure: being trans in Hollywoodwhich analyses how the representation of trans people in audiovisual media has evolved and the damage caused by negative stereotypes captured in films such as Ace Ventura and even The silence of the inocentsNava Mau’s work and activism has been recognized with awards from the Film Critics Association and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. “Ten years ago I would never have thought of dedicating myself professionally to acting. It wasn’t an option. Then the world changed and I changed. Laverne Cox appeared in Orange is The New Black and more trans artists created a new reality on and off screen. There is no doubt that we will continue to see massive changes and more opportunities for trans artists. We must continue to fight for it,” said the Mexican in an interview for Flaunt.

Before Baby Reindeer The actress had already gained popularity for being part of the cast of the HBO Max series, Genera+ionIn this production, Nava Mau plays Ana, a trans Latina who is forced to take on the role of mother when her sister is deported. After this event, she is left in charge of her niece, Greta, who is struggling to find her identity within the queer community.

Then came the role of Teri and, in her own words, it changed her life. “I am very lucky that Teri belonged to me for a moment, now her story belongs to everyone and it is beautiful to see what they are doing with it,” she wrote on her social networks. The actress has also mentioned in several interviews how surprised she is with the good reception that the series has had, especially by the affection of the public towards her character, who applauds her confidence and her attempts to help Donny (Gadd) while dealing with Martha’s obsession and the traumatic effects of the abuse she suffered years ago.

“We are actually human beings like everyone else. It is very powerful to see a character like Teri — who is a trans woman — go through all these experiences, because then there is no doubt that she is a human being like everyone else. I hope that this encourages people to recognize that trans people belong and have always been here. We deserve to be part of our communities, our families and our countries,” she said in an interview with EL PAÍS.

