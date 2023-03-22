In collaboration with: Startup Builders

Founded in May 2019 by Andy Duckworth, the former CEO of Myprotein, and Paul Finnegan, Naturecan is a global wellness brand focused on offering safe, effective, premium quality CBD products derived from hemp, as well as additional supplements such as vitamins and minerals. The company was born to create a new line of products also formulated with CBD that allows people to lead a happier and healthier life.

Since the birth of the company, there has been a lot of acclaim, allowing Naturecan to enter over 30 countries around the world and the number of users of Naturecan products is growing day by day. The reasons for this growth are many: quality, safety and transparency in the production and distribution chain make the brand a reliable brand, also thanks to the use of a leading technology in the sector.

The CBD oil used is a broad spectrum distillate, with undetectable levels of THC (0.01%). It is derived exclusively from certified organic hemp plants from the United States, which means that no synthetic material is used, only natural and plant-derived CBD.

The benefits of CBD according to new studies: 5 tips for choosing the right product

CBD or cannabidiol, is one of the active compounds of Cannabis Sativa. When it comes to Cannabis there are always many prejudices and yet more and more universities such as Harvard, Stanford, Oxford and Cambridge have shown that if the non-toxic part of the plant, hemp, is used instead, the benefits for users are many.

Scientific evidence has shown that the therapeutic use of CBD increases the improvement of sleep quality and reduces pain due to trauma or invasive therapies. But the beneficial effects are not only these: a better mood and the reduction of anxiety and stress are also among the pluses cited by the scientific community.

Naturally these benefits depend a lot on the quality and therefore on the selection of the product that is used by the buyers. This is why it is important to identify the right product in order to obtain the best benefits and not run into low-quality and potentially harmful materials.

Naturacan has compiled the 5 tips for choosing the best product:

1. Choose a reliable and reputable brand

2. select a CBD of plant origin

3. find out about the quality tests carried out on the company’s products

4. ensure the safety of the THC contained in the products

5. Buy only approved and ideally organic hemp products

Fighting the climate emergency: Naturecan’s footprint

For Naturecan, sustainability is a priority and this is why the company is implementing concrete actions to combat the phenomenon. Since 2022 Naturecan has become an officially certified carbon neutral company and a tree is planted for every purchase: to date, the brand’s forest has more than 120,000 trees.

At the same time, the hemp used is organic, with certification and every month the company donates €500 to the World Land Trust, the English body that works to buy and therefore protect land at environmental risk in Africa, Asia and Central and South America.

Novel Food Applications:

Naturecan passed the first phase of the Novel Food Application successfully. What is it about?

The UK Food Standards Agency’s Novel Food Application dossier requires Naturecan’s CBD Distillate to undergo toxicological tests, very similar to those of a pharmaceutical product, as a first measure of safety of use.

A further series of ADME studies should be undertaken to evaluate the absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion of CBD in the body after consumption. It is also essential to present stability studies, so that the consumer can be sure of the validity of the expiration date on Naturecan products.

Among other certifications obtained in these years, Naturecan has obtained the Labdoor 100/100 certification, has been classified as the No. 1 in the UK and EU by Leafreport (95 out of 100) and is certified as free from contaminants (Columbia Laboratories).

Test procedure: the six phases

The test procedure is developed in six distinct phases. The first stage sees an Oregon Department of Agriculture inspector test the hemp plant for CBD content, low levels of THC, and pesticides. In the second phase IAH Oregon tests hemp biomass or crude oil intake prior to purchase for potency and pesticides, using a

independent analysis laboratory. In the third stage, the chosen crude oil is tested after THC removal to confirm removal, again using an independent laboratory. In the fourth stage the finished distillate oil is tested for THC levels, to reconfirm complete removal of the THC using Rotachrom purification technology, again using an independent laboratory.

In the last two phases it is Naturecan who independently tests the IAH distilled oil for contamination by pesticides, microbiological and heavy metals, and for cannabinoid potency, including THC levels and each batch of finished products for efficacy and the potency of CBD and other cannabinoids, including THC levels.