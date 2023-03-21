The name of Nathie Quijano sounds strong to be the next miss Peru 2023, as many users have already classified it as the ‘Peruvian Catriona Gray’. As many remember, Catriona Gray was the model from the Philippines who took the title as Miss Universe in 2018. Her smile, posture and catwalk made her quickly a favorite among beauty pageant fans and now, users have noticed that the Peruvian candidate has many similarities with her, therefore, she would have everything to win and be the successor to Alessia Rovegno, but who is this young woman? In this note, we tell you.

Nathie Quijano is compared to Catriona Gray. Photo: Composition LR/ Instagram Capture/ E!

Who is Nathie Quijano?

Nathie Quijano She is one of the challengers for Miss Peru 2023 and is only 20 years old. Currently, she is studying Communication Sciences and is specializing in Journalism. “From a very young age I have been interested in current affairs and politics. For me it is important to make my opinion known and above all, to raise awareness among others about issues that concern us all as a society ”, recounted the beauty pageant candidate in her presentation video with Kativa.

In the same way, the Peruvian model revealed that this was the reason why she decided to apply for the Miss Peru 2023to be able to use their voice and help those who need it most in the country.

Nathie Quijano has been a model since she was a teenager

Nathie Quijano, current candidate for Miss Peru, already has years of experience in modeling, since she became interested in the field since she was a teenager. And at the age of 14, she arrived at Miss Teen Model Puno, where she captured many looks for her elegant catwalk, posture, and charisma.

Nathie Quijano is 20 years old. Photo: Instagram Capture

Why is Nathie Quijano compared to Catriona Gray?

Many videos on TikTok and other platforms have gone viral due to their great physical resemblance. Nathie Quijano with Catriona Gray, former Miss Universe and it is that both have the same shape of eyes and smile that makes them so similar, which has not been indifferent to anyone. Without a doubt, the young 20-year-old model is already listed as one of the favorite candidates to obtain the crown.