Sean Penn is one of the most recognized actors in the world currently and would have found love in the artist Nathalie Kelley, who is of Peruvian and Australian nationality. Both were seen on a romantic date, confirming their romance. The news has surprised the public, since the Hollywood star has been known for keeping her love life private in recent years.

How did the rumors of the romance between Sean and Nathalie start?

Rumors of the romance between Sean Penn and Nathalie Kelley began when the Oscar winner was recorded while walking hand in hand with the model on the beach and streets of Miami, United States.

Various international media captured the new couple in photographs. Both seemed to be relaxed with the situation, because on more than one occasion They were seen hugging and laughing. Afterwards, they headed to lunch at a beachfront restaurant.

Sean Penn and Nathalie Kelley were spotted together in Miami. Photo: diffusion

Who is Nathalie Kelley, Sean Penn's girlfriend?

Nathalie Kelley was born in Lima, her mother is Peruvian and her father is from Argentina. At just 2 years old, she moved to Australia because her mother married a new partner. Living in the city of Sydney, the young woman took the surname Kelley from her Australian stepfather.

On her social networks, the actress usually shares her actions activist in favor of the protection of the oceans, forests, Amazonia and customs in various Latin American countries. In 2023, he came to Peru to publicize the great biodiversity of gastronomic products that exist in the country.

How many years apart are Sean Penn and his girlfriend Nathalie Kelley?

The Hollywood star was born on August 17, 1960, making him currently 63 years old. Meanwhile, Nathalie is currently 39. Both have a difference of 24 years.