“At the bottom there is roomHe surprised his fans with the return of a character: Felicia, mother of Javier Alegría, who fainted when he was reunited with Pepe, which caused great concern in his son, who witnessed the event. The role of Felicia is played by the actress Natalia Montoyawho, precisely, has a special bond in real life with the actor who personifies ‘Happy’, franco iza.

What is the relationship between Natalia Montoya and Miguel Iza?

In fiction, felicia Is the mother of ‘Happy‘ in “Al fondo hay sitio” and, in real life, Natalia Montoya is also the mother of Franco Iza, the result of her relationship with the renowned actor Miguel Izawho participated in various national films, such as “The city and the dogs” (1985), “Django: the other face” (2002), “Tarata” (2009), “Whoever falls” (2018), among others.

Proof of this are the photos that Montoya has on his Instagram account, in which he does not hesitate to share moments with his son both in everyday life and on recording sets.

“Sharing on the recording,” Montoya published on his social networks, in which he appears together with his son. Photo: Natalia Montoya’s Instagram

Among her publications, she is also proud of Franco, highlighting his work as an actor in “AFHS” and as a screenwriter in the novel “Moonlight”.

Who is Natalia Montoya?

Natalia Montoya is a Peruvian actress who has worked on several novels, such as “Los de arriba y los de abajo”, “Soledad”, “Vírgenes de la Cumbia”, “Graffity”, among others. She has also shown her talent in various theater plays, such as “Apocalypse of a Midsummer Night” (1986), “Monster Labyrinth” (1997), “The Day of the Moon” (2010), etc.

The actress, in addition to “AFHS”, continues to work on other projects. Photo: Natalia Montoya’s Instagram

But the actress not only shone on the small screen and on the stage, but also participated in the film “Every Friday of Blood” (2011), by Fernando Montenegro. And she, as if that were not enough, was a theater teacher for five years at the Peruvian Naval School, where she staged the play “Los peruanos de Angamos” at the Teatro Segura. Montoya is also a broadcaster. She has participated in short films and different advertisements for well-known brands in markets in Peru, Mexico and Ecuador.

