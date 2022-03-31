the spanish singer raphael will give a concert in our country next Wednesday, May 11 at the Arena Peru, as part of his Raphael 6.0 Tour. One that, without a doubt, will not be missing from this show is Nancy Riverathe founding member of the divo’s fan club for many years.

Nancy commented that, together with her friends from the club Raphaelists of Peru a lifetime, are very excited about the next concert of the Spanish interpreter in Lima. “The first time Raphael came was in 1967, but he was not well known there,” the woman commented.

Trip around the world

The founding member is the Peruvian fan who has traveled the most to see Raphael, because she has been following him for more than 55 years. The countries that the club toured together to be close to the artist were Ecuador, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico, Spain and France, throughout all these years.

In 1972, they announced that Raphael was going to perform in Lima. For this reason, the club scheduled a meeting with the Spanish artist at the Hotel Bolívar. That was the first official fan club meeting with Raphael.

How did the fan club start?

Nancy Rivera says that, during these years, several came and went in the club, but she stayed because of that special affection and admiration for the Spanish artist. “I have followed him since he was young because he is admirable as an artist and a person, and that will not change,” she said.

He also comments that the club Raphaelistas del Perú a lifetime was founded through a radio station called Radio Santa Rosa. In this, there was a sequence that was dedicated to Raphael and his songs, for that reason, the founding president contacted the station and called on people who wanted to be part of the Spanish singer’s fan club.

Thus, through the club’s e-mail, the requests for registrations to be members of the group began to arrive and thus, little by little, it is how they grew until the conformation already established today.

The appointment for the singer's concert is at the Arena Peru, this May 11, and tickets will be on sale on the Teleticket website, as well as at the five face-to-face points of sale.