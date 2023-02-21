Who is Naike Rivelli, the guest actress of Beasts

Naike Rivelli is among the guests of the first episode of Beasts broadcast this evening, February 21, 2023, in prime time on Rai 2. She is an actress, born in 1974, she is the daughter of Ornella Muti, stage name of Francesca Romana Rivelli. The artist therefore bears the surname of her mother, Rivelli. In fact, it is not known with certainty who Naike’s father is. For years, Naike Rivelli lived with the conviction that she was the daughter of José Luis Bermúdez de Castro, a well-known Spanish film producer. After carrying out a DNA test it was discovered that she was not related.

Later both Muti and her daughter declared that they did not know the identity of Naike Rivelli’s father. His film career started very early. At the age of eight he starred in the film “Bonnie and Clyde all’italiana” (1983). She returned to the big screen in 1990 where she made her debut with director Ettore Scola in the film “The journey of Captain Fracassa”.

In 2001 she worked together with Carlo Vanzina and plays Ilaria in the film “South Kensington”. His international film debut took place in 2005 in the film “Casanova”, by Lasse Hallstrom. In 2010 she acted in Luca Miniero’s successful film “Benvenuti al Sud”, where she played the role of a policewoman.

Naike Rivelli has also worked on TV in broadcasts such as “Paperissima” and in 2015 she participated in “Beijing Express” with her half-brother Andrea Fachinetti. Her debut on the small screen as an actress took place in 1998 with the miniseries “The Count of Monte Cristo”. Naike Rivelli is also known as Nayked, her stage name as a singer. In 2010 she released her first single entitled “I like men”. Naike Rivelli’s first and only album was released in 2011 and is titled “Metamorphose me”.

Private life

In 2010, the actress daughter of Ornella Muti and guest tonight on Beasts revealed that she was bisexual. She is an avid animal rights advocate and is a vegan activist. Naike Rivelli has a son named Akash Cetorelli, born in 1996 from a brief relationship with Cristian Cetorelli. The young man lives in the United States of America, in San Francisco, where he studies at the University.

Rivelli married German actor Manou Lubowski, who became her husband in 2002. However, their marriage only lasted nine months. The two divorced in 2008. In the past, Naike also had a sentimental story with Yari Carrisi, son of Al Bano and Romina Power. The two met during their experience in the Beijing Express reality show, during which Ornella Muti’s daughter became pregnant. However, she lost the baby. As for the current partner, it is not known whether Naike is single or engaged.