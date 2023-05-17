Who is Mr. Marra, the co-host who joined Fedez to Muschio Selvaggio

Who is Mr. Marra, the co-host who appeared alongside Fedez in the latest episode of Wild Moss? In the podcast presented by the singer, indeed, on the last date, which he saw guests Alex Schwazer and Sandro Donati, Mr. Marra appeared, alias Davide Marra, content creator and author of a podcast, Cerberus Podcast.

“I present to you the co-host of this episode, who is Mr. Marra – said Fedez at the beginning of Wild Moss – Many of you will know him for the Cerberus Podcast, it’s here because we’ve been in touch during this time I’ve been hosting the podcast myself. We exchanged advice and various things, and we decided to experiment with this episode. Maybe there will be others too, then we’ll see. However, he has some notions as an athletic trainer, as well as being a good podcaster, so we decided to prepare this episode together ”.

It is therefore not clear whether Mr. Marra will be the fixed co-host of the Fedez podcast or if it was a sporadic appearance: what is certain is that Luis Sal, who until a few weeks ago was the co-host official of Muschio Selvaggio, has now disappeared from circulation despite Fedez having denied having had friction with the youtuber.

Biography

Stage name of Davide Marra, Mr. Marra was born in Rome on October 18, 1991. Also known by the alias of Mr. Casanova, Mr. Marra is a content creator as well as songwriter.

As a singer, he has released two singles, There is painreleased in 2020, and Blue Valentine, which reached over 100,000 streams on Spotify in 2022.

His activity on Youtube begins in 2017 when he starts a to publish videos and reviews on films, actors and directors, an activity he still holds today.

In 2018 he created the channel on Twitch Cerberus Podcastbroadcast every day, even considered by many as “the best podcast in Italy”.

The following year, her decision to start a pornography channel on the well-known adult platform PornHub caused a stir.

Private life

Mr. Marra also has a profile Instagram, which boasts over 140,000 followers. Engaged to the influencer and model Alex Mucci, who made headlines for posing semi-naked with another girl, Eva Menta, in front of Botticelli’s Venus at the Uffizi in Florence, the couple have a daughter, Asia, born in 2021 .

During an interview, he revealed that the former mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi was his babysitter and that his father called her “a chick”.