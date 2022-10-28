Jaime Guerrero Obergozo better known as the popular Mister G, he is the voiceover of the reality show “This is war.” The announcer is one of the most representative figures of the game show and, due to his charisma, he has managed to win the hearts of the fans.

However, he was not saved from the cameras of Magaly Medina, since, on the last Tuesday, October 25, the television host spread the controversial ampay of the sports narrator.

Ampay de Jaime Guerrero

In the last broadcast of “Magaly TV, the firm”, the ‘Urraca’ broadcast the images of Saturday, October 22, in which the journalist is seen dancing with an unknown young woman at the El Capitan America nightclub, located in the district of Free town.

In addition to the compromising dance, the announcer is seen to be very affectionate with the woman, who even steals a kiss from him. The surprising thing is that, as far as is known, Mr. G has been married to Jackeline Marilyn Oliveira Pinedo since March 2014.

Who is Jaime Guerrero, the popular Mister G?

Jaime Enrique Guerrero Orbegozo He is a sports journalist who became known as Mr. G for his entry into “This is war.” He has been the representative voice of reality for more than six years.

Likewise, he had important participations in the field of sports as a soccer narrator, one of the most iconic was during the 2020 season of Liga 1 Movistar.

Mister G, for his part; he agreed to the request of Jazmín Pinedo, who asked him to participate on behalf of the ‘warriors’. (Photo: Capture America TV)

Who is the wife of Mister G, Jaime Guerrero?

Little is known about his personal life, but in March 2014 announced his marriage to Jackeline Marilyn Oliveira Pinedo , who is 12 years younger than him. Since then, the couple has not provided further details of their love affair and everything seemed to indicate that the relationship was on the right track.

However, the latest event has surprised the national show business and so far his wife has not commented on it.

Jaime Guerrero married Jackeline Marilyn Oliveira Pinedo in 2014. Photo: Composite LR/ATV capture

delicate moment

In 2021, the communicator was hospitalized for COVID-19 and his colleagues in the football environment announced the terrible news. “The entire Pitazo Final team wishes our director Jaime Guerrero Orbegozo a speedy recovery. We know that you will get ahead and that we will play this game with you and this does not end until the final whistle ”, they published on Twitter.

Jaime Guerrero heads the staff of Pitazo Final, a radio program that comes out through the Ovación signal. Photo: Final whistle/Tiwtter

However, after months in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Mister G managed to recover and return to the television set of América TV.

Jaime Guerrero tested positive for coronavirus while in quarantine after returning from a trip. Photo: La República composition

Magaly Medina on Mister G’s ampay

After making public the videos in which Mister G is seen dancing very close to a young woman, Magaly Medina referred to the behavior of Jaime Guerrero.

“I was in this place giving pain, because I don’t think the man was in very good condition, with his drink in his hand and with this lady who danced for him,” said the television presenter.