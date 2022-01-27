The contractual renewal of Ousmane Dembélé is being one of the headaches for Barcelona fans in this winter market. All the news in Barcelona starts with vague information that does not quite convince anyone about a renovation that has more dark aspects than it might seem a priori.
One of the big culprits that the French winger is still in the middle of a soap opera that has plagued the club since the beginning of the season, is the figure of his agent: Moussa Sissoko. One of the names that has sounded the most in sports news in this 2022. But, who is Sissoko?
First of all, it is necessary to clarify that despite the fact that he shares a name and surname with the current Watford footballer, a legendary midfielder for Tottenham and the French team, he is not the same person.
Moussa Sissoko is a football player representation agent. In his representation portfolio are the following players: Kamara Abdoulaye Bayo, Yacine Adli, Ismaël Bennacer, Tanguy Coulibaly, Adama Diakhaby, Yacine Nasr Eddine Brahimi, Medhi Benatia, Gnagnon, Isaac Lihadji, Isaac Mbenza, Yannis Salibur, Sambou Yatabaré, Mustapha Yatabaré, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Ousmane Dembele.
The successful representative has the leading role of blame for everything that is happening around the renewal of Ousmane. Yesterday was the first time, according to some media reports, that he gave his arm to twist in the meeting he had with Joan Laporta, as his representative, Ousmane Dembélé, let him know that his intention was to continue at Barça.
#Moussa #Sissoko #Dembélés #agent
Leave a Reply