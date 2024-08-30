Who is Moussa Sangare, the man who killed Sharon Verzeni for no reason?

Thirty-one years old, unemployed, Italian with a family origin from Mali: this is the profile of Moussa Sangare, the man who confessed to the murder of Sharon Verzeni, committed without a real motive.

“I had a sudden outburst. I can’t explain why it happened, I saw her and I killed her,” he told investigators shortly after his arrest.

The man also revealed that, shortly before killing the woman, he had pointed the gun at two boys, believed to be 15 or 16 years old.

“He gave up with the two boys and then met Verzeni who was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota during the press conference where details of the arrest were revealed.

Born in Milan, Moussa Sangare lives in Suisio, in the province of Bergamo, five kilometers from Terno d’Isola where Sharon Verzeni was killed.

This is the man who was filmed riding away from the crime scene on a bicycle. Investigators arrested him on the night between Thursday 29th and Friday 30th August.

Shortly after, the murderer confessed, allowing investigators to recover the clothes he was wearing on the night of the murder and also several knives, among which there would also be the murder weapon. They were near the Adda River.

Moussa Sangare has no criminal record and currently has no criminal record, but he had already been investigated by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office for mistreatment of his mother and sister. He apparently held a knife to the latter’s back.

The prosecutor said that he will also be charged with premeditation for the murder of Sharon Verzeni: “He left the house with four knives: the objective was clear, he wanted to hit someone.”

Maria Cristina Rota stressed that the murderer “does not belong to any religious movement, it could have been Mrs. Verzeni or one of us who were passing by”.