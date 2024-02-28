In the Latin American music scene, certain names resonate strongly and bring with them a mix of urban rhythms and lyrics that capture the essence of contemporary culture. Among them, Gabriel Armando Mora Quintero (27 years old) stands out, better known by his stage name: Blackberry. This Puerto Rican with more than 21 million monthly listeners on Spotify has carved out a space for himself in the urban scene thanks to his ability to combine reggaeton with R&B and trap influences. His presence at the Viña del Mar Festival 2024, one of the most emblematic musical events in Latin America, marks an important milestone in his career, as he promises a performance that will remain engraved in the memory of all attendees.

Mora's career is not only defined by his music, but also by his ability to connect with the public through lyrics that talk about love, heartbreak, and everyday experiences. This has made it a reflection of today's youth. Now, his previous performance on stage at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, as part of his 'Estela Tour', demonstrated his ability to captivate the Chilean public. In this way, he has established a precedent for what his performance at Quinta Vergara will be like.

Who is Mora and what world-renowned artists has he collaborated with?

Gabriel Mora, Better known as Mora, he has stood out in the music scene for high-caliber collaborations that have set trends in the urban genre. Among his most popular hits is 'Volando remix', in which he shared the microphone with Bad Bunny and Sech. Additionally, there is the song 'Hibiki', also with Bad Bunny.

Other songs like 'La innocent', with Feid, and '512', with Jhay Cortez, have consolidated his fame. All of these collaborations demonstrate her versatility and ability to merge styles. In fact, her albums 'Microdosis' and 'Paraíso' have been acclaimed by both critics and fans, to the point that they positioned it at the top of digital playlists.

When is Mora in Viña del Mar 2024 presented?

Mora's presence at the Viña del Mar 2024 Festival will take place this Wednesday, February 28same date on which the Brazilian will be Anitta. His presentation is loaded with expectations, since he will perform in one of the most prestigious and challenging stages for any Latin American artist.

The public at Quinta Vergara, known for its demand and passion, will have the opportunity to enjoy the music of Mora, who promises to deliver a memorable show full of energy, rhythm and emotions. This performance not only represents a challenge for the Bayamón native, but also an opportunity to consolidate his position as one of the most relevant exponents of current urban music.

Mora is currently 27 years old and promises to delight the 'monster' of Quinta Vergara. Photo: The fit

Why is Mora called the 'Unfaithful Fruit'?

The nickname 'Fruto Infiel' associated with Mora arises from a mixture between his stage name and an episode in his personal life. In 2022, an alleged infidelity towards his then partner, the Venezuelan singer and model Corina Smith, catapulted the reggaeton player to the headlines, generating a stir on social networks and in the media.

Despite this controversy, the artist has managed to recover and continue with his career, demonstrating that his talent transcends scandals. Currently, he shares his life with Paula Poletti, a model and influencer. Thus, this singer shows a new personal and professional chapter.