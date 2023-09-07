Montse Tomé is an emerging figure in the world of Spanish football who has taken an impressive leap in her career by assuming the role of Spain Women’s coach. Born on May 22, 1982 in Barcelona, Montse Tomé has shown an unwavering passion and dedication to sport throughout her life.
After completing her coaching training and obtaining the necessary certifications, Tomé became a respected coach in the FC Barcelona youth academy. Her ability to work with young talent and her focus on developing her individual and collective skills marked her out as a valuable asset at the club.
What is your experience as a coach?
Montse Tomé has accumulated solid experience as a coach over the years. Since 2020, she has led the Spanish Under-17 Women’s Soccer Team, where she has played a fundamental role in the development of the young promises of Spanish women’s soccer. In addition, Tomé has served as assistant coach of the Spanish women’s soccer team, in a restructuring of the coaching staff carried out by the RFEF.
What can you contribute as a new coach?
Montse Tomé, as the new Spain Women’s coach, intends to continue the successful path set by her predecessor, Jorge Vilda. He will bring a continuation of the style of play that has led the team to significant achievements in the past, keeping the emphasis on ball possession, high pressing and technical quality.
However, what sets her apart is her focus on being closer to the players. Tomé values open communication and building strong relationships with the team, which she hopes will foster a positive and trusting environment in the locker room. Her ability to understand and support the players on a personal level can be a major asset to team cohesion and performance on the field.
Montse Tomé takes on a new challenge as Spain Women’s coach, and her experience and focus on player development promise an exciting chapter in the history of Spanish women’s football. Fans look forward to seeing how this young coach leads the team to success for years to come.
