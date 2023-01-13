Sofia Depassier, Miss Universe Chile, is sympathized by her followers on social networks, who regret that all the work she did to reach Miss Universe 2022 is lost due to a poor choice of her wardrobe, since —according to what they say— it was not flattering for her . Along these lines, they also blame her country’s organization for not protecting the imposing typical costume that the queen had to wear, who finally had to go out on the catwalk with an “emergency” one.

Who is Miss Chile?

The full name of the maximum of Chile is Sofia Nieves Depassier SepulvedaHe is 24 years old and is 1.74 meters tall. Her parents divorced her when she was a baby and she moved with her mother to Florida (United States), where she came to participate in the Miss Teen South Florida 2004 and to be named Miss Photogenic.

Her social project for Miss Universe 2022 is called “Universe without borders” and part of his experience having suffered discrimination in the United States, for which he seeks to support immigrant children and adolescents.

Sofia Depassier is Miss Universe Chile 2022. Photo: Sofia Depassier/Instagram

What happened to the Miss Chile dress?

Sofia DepassierMiss Chile, generated great expectations with the mauve dress she wore for the dinner prior to the Miss Universe 2022 preliminaries, she was even photographed with the owner of the international pageant, the Thai Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, executive director of JKN Global Group.

Sofia Depassier, Miss Chile, together with Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, owner of Miss Universe. Photo: Miss Universe Chile/Instagram

However, the followers of the beauty queen expressed their concern on social networks, when it was leaked that Miss Chile would not wear the design prepared by Eduardo Ignacio Cerda on the catwalk of the typical costume (national costume), inspired by the Gaviota de Viña del Sea. Keno Manzurnational director of the Chilean franchise for Miss Universe, confirmed that, being made of precious stones, it broke during the transfer to New Orleans (United States) when a suitcase was placed on top of it.

The Seagull of Viña del Mar, costume for Miss Universe Chile designed by Eduardo Ignacio Cerda. Photo: Eduardo Cerda/Instagram

Miss Universe Chile, Sofia Depassier, he resorted to an ’emergency’ suit that represented the Atacama desert. However, her headdress turned out to be somewhat large and the crescent-shaped ornament covered her eyes.

However, for her followers, the great disappointment in the Miss Universe preliminaries turned out to be the gala dress that Miss Chile wore. A closed black dress with long sleeves, which was not fitted despite being tight. It was the creation of the designer Miguel Ángel Masjuan, who is in charge of the costumes for the contestants of the reality show “Mira quién baila” from Univisión.

“Why lie to us, we know that what they did to him was evil”, “They buried her in that dress. Instead of helping her, they hurt her”, “The fabric looked heavy, the shapeless cylindrical design and an uncomfortable length”, “The horrible black dress and the hairstyle made her look very old”, were some comments on Instagram and Twitter.

Users disappointed by the dress worn by Sofia Depassier, Miss Universe Chile. Photo: Twitter

A noteworthy fact is that the Miss Universe Chile Organization has chosen on several occasions to dress its candidates for Miss Universe very conservatively, as happened with Urania Haltenhof (Miss Universe Chile 1990), Maria Jesus Matthei (Miss Universe Chile 2013) and Daniela Nicolas (miss Universe Chile 2020).