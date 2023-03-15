Who is Milly Maccaro, Clementino’s sister guest on Today is another day

Who is Milly Maccaro, Clementino’s sister on Today is another day? Clementino, born Clemente Maccaro, is one of the most famous rappers in Italy and has a sister and a brother. He shares his passion for music with both of them: his sister Milly is in fact an opera singer; the brother instead plays the blues. He tried his hand at pop at the age of 14, thus entering the Trema Crew and then the Tck Crew.

We know about her sister that in 2014 she graduated in Management Engineering. This was announced by Clementino himself who wrote on Facebook: “Congratulations to our little sister on her degree in Management Engineering with honors. Big Milly!”. We know that she is married and – for the moment – ​​she has no children. “Music or engineering? I prefer to be an engineer”, Milly’s words to Today is another day.

Who is Clementine?

Clementino was born in Avellino on December 21, 1986. He grew up between Cimitile and Nola. From an early age he has shown that he has a great passion for music and in fact he has begun to make himself known in the Neapolitan hip hop scene. He then added the freestyle technique to this, winning the Perfect Techniques award in 2004. He therefore also collaborated with other artists and collected a whole series of national awards. Clementino’s first album was released exactly on April 29, 2006 and was titled Napolimania. From there the beginning of a career full of successes.

Clementino’s girlfriend? The artist from Campania is engaged to Martina Difonte. Born in 1996, she was born on May 13 in Lucera, in the province of Foggia, and lives in Rome. She was very young, despite having artistic skills, she decided to invest in her education. After graduating in accounting, in fact, she decided to enroll in university. Precisely, she graduated from the Faculty of Letters and Philosophy, with a course of study focused on the performing arts and sciences, which are undoubtedly among her passions and she is starting to take her first steps in this world.