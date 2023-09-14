Milett Figueroa made her long-awaited debut in ‘Dancing 2023’, on September 12 and managed to stand out thanks to the hard work with his dance partner. Since she entered, she knew how to make driver Marcelo Tinelli nervous. She was encouraged to sing to him LIVE and even invited him to Peru. Let us remember that, for some time now, the presenter was already following her through social networks. Find out in this note everything about Milett Figueroa during her time on Argentine television.

Who is Milett Figueroa, the Peruvian who is causing a sensation in Argentina?

Milett Figueroa is a Peruvian model, actress and influencer who recently made her debut on ‘Bailando 2023’, Marcelo Tinelli’s game show. At 31 years old, on June 10, she has achieved fame and has become one of the most important figures in the Peruvian scene. She was the winner of the Miss Supertalent beauty pageant in 2016 and, later, she participated in Miss Peru, although she did not win, she was a finalist in the pageant and always knew how to shine.

Milett Figueroa also participated in some reality competitions such as ‘Combate’ or ‘This is war‘. Her direct way of communicating has always kept her in the public eye. In addition, she was part of ‘El gran show’, a dance reality show Gisela Valcárcelin which she was the winner.

As an actress, she participated in different Peruvian and other world-class production companies. Milett has not been a stranger to giant production companies like Netflix and she was also able to make her way for the film ‘Vampiras: the Brides’.

Before arriving in Argentina, Milett Figueroa was part of the cooking reality show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, a program where well-known personalities in the environment test themselves in different culinary challenges. She knew how to win over the public and despite not having won, she did a good job in the competition.

What did Marcelo Tinelli say about Milett Figueroa?

Marcelo Tinelli was amazed to see Milett Figueroa live. He received her with great fanfare on her show and recalled a particular episode with the Peruvian model. “One of the most beautiful women in Latin America, and she said, when she saw me for the first time, ‘how handsome you are.’ She has come with her mother here, a goddess, incredible, who has participated several times in ‘Bailando’ there in Peru, she won it once,” said Marcelo Tinelli, referring to Gisela Valcárcel’s program.

What time does ‘Bailando 2023’ start?

‘Dancing 2023’, Marcelo Tinelli’s show, airs at 10.00 pm (Argentina time). In addition to this, find out here the list of times to watch the reality show in other countries.

Peru:8.00 pm

Chili:10.00 pm

Uruguay:10.00 pm

Paraguay:9.00 pm

Bolivia:9.00 pm

Ecuador:8.00 pm

Colombia:8.00 pm

Venezuela:9.00 pm

Mexico:7.00 pm

Spain:3.00 am (the next day).

