Javier Milei, newly elected president of Argentina, can be defined as the first free-market populist. This is a character who arouses quite a bit of hilarity. The Daily Mail paints an in-depth portrait, bringing out many particular aspects of the personality of the South American anarcho capitalist

In his country he is considered a important economist, and is a radio chat show host. He himself has spoken about his preference for threesomes, that he is a tantric sex instructor, why he believes poor people should be free to sell their body parts, and how he likes to communicate telepathically with his dead dog for have political advice. He is an admirer of Donald Trump and it is clear from his communication style: he has sworn to “kick politicians out of their asses”.

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, had a telephone conversation today with the new President-elect of the Argentine Republic, Javier Mileito whom he expressed his congratulations and best wishes for good work.

Argentina – we read in a note from Palazzo Chigi – is a nation to which we are linked by deep historical and cultural ties and in which the largest community of Italians abroad lives. Rome and Buenos Aires share common values ​​that define our foreign policy action in the current international context.

But it will be difficult to find common positions with Milei. The showman regards global warming as a “socialist lie” and says he would abolish much of the country’s government, right down to the central bank. Milei’s victory was achieved largely thanks to the support of young voters, who were so disenchanted with more “conventional” politicians that they turned to a man whose recent biography was titled El Loco (The Madman).

Unknown in politics until just three years ago, Milei, 52, was elected to the Argentine Parliament in December 2021 as a deputy of the “La Libertad Avanza” party. He prefers to call himself an anarcho-capitalist, which means that he would like to eliminate government intervention in people’s lives as much as possible and leave everything to the free market.

“If I had to choose between the State and the mafia, I would choose the mafia”, he once said. Because the mafia has codes, the mafia adapts, the mafia doesn’t lie. And above all the mafia competes.” His so-called “chainsaw plan” to cut the state includes the suppression of Argentina’s public health and education system and the closure of ten of 18 government departments.

Milei is also so anti-progressive that he has repeatedly targeted – rather bizarrely – Pope Francis, his compatriot, calling him a “shitty communist”, a “communist asshole” and “representative of the evil one on Earth” in brutal social media posts, simply because of his perceived support for “social justice” and policies to help the poor.

“Jesus didn’t pay taxes,” Milei memorably tweeted. His private personality seems to match his public image as an unpredictable eccentric. At home he keeps four 200-pound English mastiffs. All are named after famous right-wing economists and each of them he was cloned from a fifth, now dead, dog named Conan (like the Barbarian).

A recent biography of journalist Juan Luis González revealed that Milei studies telepathy in her spare time and has a means of “communicating” with Conan, who died in 2017, asking him for advice on political matters. Surprisingly, Milei did not deny the claims. What I do in my house is my business,” she told a Spanish newspaper. Not that she is usually so reserved.

Milei, who is single and has never married, proudly says he has been an instructor in tantric sex – a slow, meditative form of sexual intercourse based on Eastern philosophies in which the ultimate goal is not orgasm but enjoyment of the trial – and that he was able to go a full three months without ejaculating. He also openly confessed to having threesomes. However, he called Conan the greatest love of his life, an animal he cared about so much that, during a difficult economic period, he survived only on pizza to feed him.

The dog is closely followed in Milei’s affections by her younger sister, Karina, who she has vowed to make her First Lady […]. Sure, this all sounds pretty weird, but at least Milei is amused by his craziness. When, during a debate, a political opponent called him “a disheveled panelist who screams on a stage and sleeps with eight dogs and his sister”, Milei’s only response was: “I don’t have eight dogs”.

And then there’s her hair… As a teenager, Milei sang in “Everest”, a rock band that covered the Rolling Stones. She still behaves like an aspiring rock star today, strutting onto the campaign stage in a black leather jacket rocking an unruly mane of thick black hair, so distinctive that it has earned her a nickname: The Wig. Not exactly flattering, but perhaps an improvement over “The Crazy One,” a nickname born in school. Milei says he never combs his hair and that only the vice president of his party, Lilia Lemoine, a passionate cosplayer, is authorized to do his hair. She also does the makeup: Milei is so vain that he refuses to appear in backlit photos because they highlight his double chin. Ms. Lemoine uses a “contouring” technique similar to that promoted by the Kardashians.

Milei’s absurdity may have to do with her unhappy childhood. He grew up in Buenos Aires, where his father was a bus driver and then a transportation entrepreneur. Milei claims that his parents, Norberto and Alicia, physically and verbally abused him when he was little. As an adult, he didn’t speak to them for a decade. They are dead to me,” he said. At school, he reportedly had no friends and often exploded into notorious outbursts of temper. He later studied to be an economist, but found that the dry life of academia was not for him. he.

Then, about five years ago, he suddenly tried his luck on Argentina’s beloved daytime TV talk shows – and producers quickly realized that viewers couldn’t get enough of his zany claims about his sexual stamina and his brazen political opinions. Raised as a Catholic, he is now said to be converting to Judaism, and his views on abortion are extreme: he wants to ban the termination of pregnancies in all cases except when the mother’s life is in danger.

However, despite being firmly against pro-choice positions when it comes to pregnancy, he has proposed a controversial “market mechanism” to tackle long waiting lists for transplants, arguing that organs are owned by a person who can sell them however he wants.

He wants Argentina to abandon the peso and adopt the dollar as its national currency, reduce taxes, privatize state companies and eliminate subsidies. Regarding foreign policy, he believes his natural allies would be the United States and Israel, stating: “I don’t want to have anything to do with the communists of Cuba, China and North Korea.”

