Peruvian music is experiencing a vibrant moment with the arrival of Milagros Diaz to Corazón Serrano, one of the most prominent Piura groups in the field of cumbia. After her recent departure from La Bella Luz, Milagros, at only 18 years old, is preparing for a new stage in her artistic career and promises to light up the stages with his voice and talent.

The news of his incorporation has generated great expectation among cumbia followers. Milagros Díaz, known for her charismatic stage presence and vocal ability, is emerging as one of the most promising voices in tropical music in Peru. Her previous experience in The Beautiful Lightin which he left his mark with songs like 'Mentiritas' and 'Sed de amor', predicts a bright future for Corazón Serrano.

Who is Milagros Díaz?

Milagros Diaz, originally from Piura, has shown an unmatched passion for music from a very young age. At the age of 11, she had the opportunity to sing with Corazón Serrano, which marks the beginning of a dream that today comes true. Her career in La Bella Luz led her to become one of the most prominent young voices in Peruvian cumbia.. In this way, she gained admiration and recognition in the musical field.

Milagros Díaz was one of the main faces of La Bella Luz. Photo: Instagram capture/Milagros Díaz

What did Milagros Díaz say about her retirement from the La Bella Luz orchestra?

When announcing her retirement from La Bella Luz, Milagros Díaz expressed her gratitude towards the orchestra and her colleagues, and highlighted the unforgettable moments they lived together.

While saying goodbye to an important stage in her life, Milagros is enthusiastic and ready to take on new challenges, which is why she hinted that her departure from La Bella Luz is due to the search for personal and artistic growth.

Milagros Díaz's announcement about her separation from La Bella Luz. Photo: Instagram capture/La Bella Luz

Corazón Serrano presents Milagro Díaz on social networks

The Piuran group Serrano Heart He did not take long to share the news of the incorporation of Milagros Diaz through their social networks. The welcome was warm and full of expectations, both from the band members and their followers.

Fans of cumbia and Corazón Serrano have been enthusiastic about the arrival of Milagros. In addition, they predict success in upcoming concerts and presentations.

Milagros Díaz joins Corazón Serrano. Photo: Instagram capture/Corazón Serrano

When will Milagros Díaz's first concert with Corazón Serrano be?

The debut of Milagros Diaz with Corazón Serrano is a highly anticipated event for cumbia fans. Although the exact date has not yet been announced, it is expected to be part of the Piura group's next tour to bring their talent and freshness to the most important stages in the country.

This concert will mark the beginning of a new era for Milagros and Corazón Serrano, and will consolidate the artist as one of the most promising voices of the genre.

