Television host and soap opera actress Galilee Montijois accused of alleged witchcraft by Miguel Ángel Monforta alleged ex-boyfriend that she had several years ago, before her marriage to the Mexican politician Fernando Reina Iglesias, father of her son Mateo (whom she divorced a few months ago). In an interview for TVNotas magazine, she said that she was not doing well, because her paths were blocked. Given this, she went to see Jorge Clarividente, who told her that she had a job.

According to Miguel Monfort, Galilee Montijo I had him haunted. He recounted having apparently had an intense and beautiful love relationship with the host of the programs “Hoy”, “Netas Divinas” and “La casa de los famouses México” on Televisa, “we had a good time, the age difference affected a lot, We argued a lot.” He is 10 years younger than her.

Who is Miguel Monfort, Galilea Montijo’s alleged ex-boyfriend? He is currently 40 years old and is originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León state, Mexico. According to information on his Instagram profile, which he keeps private, he is actor, producer, director and creative.

Galilea Montijo and Miguel Monfort met while participating in the second season of “Dancing for a Dream” in 2005. Both were a dance partner, however, they did not reach the final; they were eliminated from the competition during the eighth gala. It is worth mentioning that said program consisted of bringing together as a dance partner a personality from the artistic environment and an unknown competitor, who was called a “dreamer”; the winner would be granted his dream.

This was the participation of Galilea Montijo in “Dancing for a dream”

In the case of Gali’s alleged ex-boyfriend, he competed to be able to pay for an operation that needed a brother. Being a dance partner, a beautiful friendship arose between them and then turned into a passionate romance. TVNotas points out that unlike other love relationships, the television host kept this one out of the spotlight.

After participating in “Dancing for a dream”, He acted in a chapter “As the saying goes”one of Televisa’s unitaries, as well as in the show “Only for women evolution” and had a participation in the telenovela “Vivan los niños”. Until now, Galilea Montijo has not commented on his alleged witchcraft to Miguel Monfort.

