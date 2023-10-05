A few hours ago, Jaime Bayly He surprised more than one after revealing that his brother Miguel Bayly called his daughter, Camila Bayly, invited her to eat and go to a club to dance. In this regard, the author of ‘The Geniuses’ maintained that he was disgusted by the behavior of her relative. After the nicknamed ‘Terrible Child’ made this known through his YouTube channel, the name of her relative became a trend on social networks. Given this, we will tell you what this man does and why it is mentioned that he enjoys a great fortune.

Who is Miguel Bayly Letts, brother of Jaime Bayly?

The name of Miguel Bayly Letts did not become known recently; That is to say, it did not happen because his brother Jaime Bayly told of the uncomfortable episode she experienced with him and in which his own niece, Camila, was involved.

In 2008, the relative of the popular ‘Sniper’ was in the public eye after being caught by the cameras of the Magaly Medina program kissing the model Viviana Rivasplatawith whom he made a relationship official.

It should be noted that when this ampay was uncovered, Jaime Bayly He was against the romance between his brother and the former beauty queen, whom he accused of leaving him in financial ruin. After that, Miguel Bayly attacked the writer of ‘You will die tomorrow’.

How did he become a millionaire?

In 2010, the supplement ‘Ellos y ella’ of Caretas magazine announced that Miguel Bayly He inherited a millionaire fortune that amounted to $599,000,000 after the death of his uncle Roberto ‘Bobby’ Letts Colmenares.

After this information, no more was known about the brother of Jaime Bayly until a few days ago when the popular ‘Terrible Child’ said that now Miguel Bayly He has a family made up of his wife and 2 children. “He no longer lives in Peru, but in Panama City. He is a rich man, thanks to his powerful intelligence and because he was the godson of Uncle ‘Bobby’, who spoiled him, pampered him. Now he is a millionaire, he is solid, well settled , making investments, multiplying their assets. They are prospering there,” commented the journalist.

