USA.- michelle yeoh is a Malaysian actress who rose to fame in the 1990s for her roles in martial arts films alongside Jackie Chan.

Since then, he has worked in numerous productions of hollywoodbecoming a benchmark in the film industry.

On the night of the 2023 Oscars, Yeoh made history by receiving the award for “Best actress” for his performance in the film “Everything at the same time everywhere”.

This feature film, directed by the acclaimed dan kwan and daniel scheinerttells the story of a woman who has the ability to travel through time.

Yeoh’s track record in the film industry is impressive, having worked with some of the most prestigious directors in hollywoodsuch as Ang Lee, Luc Besson and Rob Marshall.

In addition, she has participated in blockbuster films such as “Tomorrow Never Dies” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”, which catapulted her to international fame.

The actress, who has always stood out for her elegance and talent, is considered one of the most important figures in Asian cinema. Her Oscar award is the recognition deserved for a career full of successes and an inspiration for the new generations of actresses.

Who is Michelle Yeoh?

Michelle Yeoh is a Malaysian-born actress and producer who has been in numerous action and martial arts films. She began her career in the 1980s in Hong Kong, where she acted in a variety of kung fu and action films.

Michelle Yeoh, happy to win her statuette.

In 1997, he rose to international fame thanks to his leading role in Ang Lee’s “Tiger and Dragon”, which won four Oscars and was a worldwide box office success. Yeoh has also participated in other notable productions such as “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997), alongside Pierce Brosnan, and “Memoirs of a Geisha” (2005), directed by Rob Marshall.

In addition to her film career, Yeoh has been a UN ambassador and an advocate for the fight against poverty and violence against women. In 2018, she starred in the television series “Star Trek: Discovery,” becoming the first Asian actress to lead a Star Trek series. She has also been honored with several awards and accolades, including the Order of the British Empire in 2019.