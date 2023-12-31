The spin-off of 'La casa de papel', known as 'Berlín', has become the latest Netflix phenomenon. Expectations were high, and boy have they been exceeded! The series introduces us to the famous Spanish actor Pedro Alonso, who reprises his role as the ringleader of the robbers, Andrés de Fonollosa, under the famous pseudonym 'Berlín'. But he will not be alone in this new adventure. Accompanying him will be a band that has left behind Dalí masks and city nicknames.

One of the members of this group is the Spanish actress Michelle Jenner, 37 years old, who apart from stealing the loot of 44 million euros in jewelry has also stolen the hearts of many viewers for her peculiar beauty and intelligence. She gives life to Keila and in this note we will tell you everything about the new ally of 'Berlin'.

Who is the actress Michelle Jenner, who plays Keila in the spin-off of 'La casa de papel'?

Michelle Jenner is a renowned film, television and dubbing actress in Spain. She is famous for her portrayal of Sara Miranda in the production 'Los hombres de Paco' and for her role as Isabel in the series about Isabel la Católica. On Instagram, she is close to reaching 600,000 followers, a number that continues to grow day by day thanks to her participation in 'Berlin'.

Jenner, whose father is English and whose mother is French, is currently single after separating from the father of her son, Javier García, a dog trainer whom she has kept away from media exposure.

Michael Jenner has dubbed important Hollywood films into Spanish. Photo: El Periódico

Who does Michelle Jenner play in Netflix's 'Berlin'?

Michelle Jenner plays the brilliant Keila. She is the brain of the robber organization, an expert in electronic engineering, computer codes and cybersecurity. She is one of the fundamental pillars for Andrés de Fonollosa, since she would ensure the success of the historic robbery perpetrated at the auction house.

In 'Berlin' she is the security expert. Photo: Netflix

However, as the plot progresses, a strong attraction begins to emerge between her and her teammate, Bruce (played by Joel Sánchez). What will this bring? The series is now available on the Netflix platform. Do not miss it!