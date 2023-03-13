At the beginning of 2019, with the start of Nicola Zingaretti’s secretariat, he joined the national leadership of the party

In a party, holding the purse strings is essential. That of the treasurer is therefore a key role. And Elly Schleinsomewhat surprisingly, for this crucial seat he chose yesterday during the first assembly of the Democratic Party who crowned her secretary Michael Finasenator, secretary of the Abruzzo Democratic Party.

Fina, a man very close to the former minister Andrew Orlandowas born in Avezzano in 1978. He lived in Luco dei Marsi where he first enrolled in the faculty of Political Sciences at the University of Rome “Sapiensa” and, subsequently, at the University of L’Aquila, where he obtained a degree in cultures for communication.

He began to approach politics by entering the Youth Left, the youth organization of the Democrats of the Left, of which he was regional secretary and member of the national leadership. From 2004 to 2010 he was councilor of the province of L’Aquila, not of elective origin, with mandates for the environment and civil protection under the presidency of Stefania Pezzopane.

He then joined the Democratic Party since its foundation in 2007, becoming the new party’s first provincial secretary of L’Aquila. Close to Andrea Orlando, he became head of the secretariat in 2013 at the ministry of the environment, then becoming his collaborator at the ministry of justice from 2014 to 2018 and from 2021 to 2022 at the ministry of labor and social policies. At the beginning of 2019, with the start of the secretariat of Nicola Zingarettijoined the national leadership of the party and in July of the same year he was elected regional secretary for Abruzzo of the Democratic Party.

