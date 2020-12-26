At 69, Michel Barnier has a busy political career. Appointed in 2016 by Jean-Claude Juncker, then President of the European Commission, as chief Brexit negotiator, the agreement of Thursday, December 24 marks the end of his mission. But it all started decades ago for this man who fell in love with politics as a teenager. He was the youngest cantonal elected, then the youngest deputy, in Savoy, in 1978.

His career is extremely linked to Europe. He became Minister Delegate for European Affairs in the 1990s, then European Commissioner for Regional Policy. In 2004, he was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, then of Agriculture and Fisheries. In 2009, he found his first love and an MEP chair. From now on, Michel Barnier wishes to devote himself to his country, France. And he does not hide his ambitions for the years to come.

