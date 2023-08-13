🚨🚂 Cruz Azul advances through Michael Santos.

🔴 They have sent a formal offer for the Uruguayan striker.

🔴 However, Juárez leads the lead and both Talleres and Agent/Player give priority to the border team.

🔵 🚂 will be considered if he does not specify his arrival at Bravos. pic.twitter.com/P54I9TbnTn

— Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) August 12, 2023