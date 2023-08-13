After being left out of the Leagues Cup after losing on penalties against Charlotte FC, the Cruz Azul team is already preparing for the return of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, where they will face Santos Laguna on the Azteca Stadium field.
With the departure of coach Ricardo Ferretti, the technical director who has now remained permanent is Joaquín Moreno, who at the time was interim and also an assistant to the Brazilian.
One of the areas to be urgently reinforced in the cement complex is the upper part. Since last tournament no striker has been able to make a difference. That is why the high command of La Noria already have on the radar michael santosbattering ram that could become a new celestial element.
Who is Michael Santos?
At 30 years of age, the Uruguayan striker is emerging as one of the serious candidates to defend the cement cause.
According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivel, The Mexican long pants have already sent a formal offer to the Talleres de Córdoba soccer player.
However, the negotiations will not be easy, since the player is also wanted by the squad of the Juarez Bravesa team that, so far, has the advantage in the negotiation.
Said source indicates that if the signing with the border squad does not materialize, it will be with Cruz Azul, option B, with whom he would be negotiating and closing the contract.
michael santos has a valid contract with Talleres de Córdoba until 2025; Likewise, according to information from the portal transfer marktthe value of the attacker in the leg market is 2.50 million dollars.
