National Athletic fired the coach on Tuesday Pablo Repetto and immediately names began to appear of who would be his replacement.

“To our fans, media and the entire football community: We inform you that as of today, Technical Director Pablo Repetto and his coaching staff are no longer part of our club,” the team said.

The replacement?

He added: “We want to express our enormous gratitude for the dedication, commitment and passion that they have shown throughout their time with us. Their effort and commitment have been key to facing each challenge, demonstrating their love for football and respect for this institution. We wish them the best of success on the new fields they will face.”

The name that sounds the most is that of the Mexican Ephrain Juarez, who has an important career as a footballer and today is the technical assistant of Bruges, Belgium.

Born in Mexico City On February 22, 1988, when he was a footballer he played as a right back.

He began his career in the Pumas and He stood out with his country’s team in the Peru U-17 World Cuptitle achieved by the Mexican team.

He was part of the Celtic of Scotland, went through the Real Zaragoza Spanish, then signed with America of his country, Monterrey saw him as one of their key players, he ended up at Vancouver of Canada and ended up in the Valerenga from Norway.

With Mexico, he played in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where he played three matches for his country, without scoring a goal.

In March 2010 he was a technical assistant at the New York City Football Club of the MLSbut little was heard of him again.

He did the same job in the Standard of Liège and this year he was part of the technical staff of Club Brugge in Belgium.