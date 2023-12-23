Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/23/2023 – 7:30

Federal deputy Messias Donato (Republicanos-ES) gained prominence in national politics when he received a slap in the face from deputy Washington Quaquá (PT-RJ) during the tax reform enactment session this Wednesday, 20. The Espírito Santo parliamentarian is a newcomer in the Chamber of Deputies and has not yet approved any proposals, but defends flags dear to Bolsonarism, such as combating abortion and making access to firearms more flexible. On social media, he identifies himself as a defender of “children, freedom and Christian values”.

In Wednesday's clash, opposition deputies chanted against President Lula, who was present at the ceremony, when Quaquá approached, cell phone in hand. The PT member called deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) a “faggot” and, at that moment, he was repelled by Donato, who grabbed him by the arm, to which the PT member responded with a slap in the face.

Donato stated that he will file a police report about the incident and, in a video published on Nikolas Ferreira's social networks, he was seen leaving the Parliamentary Internal Affairs Department, the Chamber's body responsible for processes relating to decorum and discipline of members of the House.

On social media, Messias Donato claims to be a defender of Christian values ​​and freedom, and aligns himself with agendas dear to Bolsonarism.

In a post on flexibility led by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

On Tuesday, the 19th, the Chamber of Deputies approved the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) for 2024. In Donato's official profiles, the highlight was the approval of an amendment to the project presented by Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP). The text by the former president's son prohibits expenses that could “influence children and adolescents, from daycare to high school, to have sexual options different from their biological sex”, in addition to restrictions linked to any government actions that “reduce or extinguish the concept of a traditional family, made up of father, mother and children”.

Messias Donato was also in the delegation of parliamentarians that accompanied Bolsonaro to the inauguration of the president of Argentina, Javier Milei. More than 25 federal and state parliamentarians accompanied the former president on his trip to the country.

Elections and public career

Manoel Messias Donato Bezerra is 47 years old and is from Itororó, Bahia. In 2008, for the PP, he began his political career by running for councilor in Cariacica, Metropolitan Region of Greater Vitória, in Espírito Santo, but was not elected. In the following municipal election, by PTdoB (currently Avante), he was elected, but failed to be re-elected to the City Council in 2016.

From January 2021 to March 2022, Donato held secretariats at Cariacica City Hall, temporarily assuming the Health and Education portfolios and holding the Government portfolio.

In 2022, for the Republicans, his current party, he was elected federal deputy for Espírito Santo with 42,640 votes.

Donato projects and commissions

Deputy Messias Donato has not yet approved proposals, but is the author of Bill (PL) 5371/2023, which increases the penalties for abortion crimes, including the practice in the list of crimes against life in the Penal Code. Furthermore, he is co-author of PL 5939/2023, which prohibits the progression of regimes in cases of sexual crimes against children and adolescents, and author of PL 2210/2023, which amends the Child and Adolescent Statute to prohibit “actions that interfere in gender formation”, such as “treatments, therapies, procedures or any other action” in this sense.

In addition, he was a full member of the CPI on the Landless Workers Movement (MST) and the Mines and Energy Commission (CME).