Last July 21, melissa garcia reappeared in a report on ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ and was encouraged to reveal what has happened since she decided to leave the country and married an Arab sheikh. As is known, she managed to establish herself as a famous model of the 2000s. Despite her unexpected retirement from the catwalks, she was always remembered by her faithful followers. In the next note, we tell you more about the charming artist and what she is currently doing.

Who is Melissa Garcia?

melissa garcia She was a well-known Peruvian catwalk model during the time when Tilsa Lozano, Giannina Luján, among other celebrities, also garnered the attention of the press. Although her name always sounded within the artistic environment, she starred in a variety of headlines by being linked to the former soccer player Jose Maria Gutierrez Hernandezbetter known as ‘Guti’.

Despite the success she achieved, she decided to stay away from the media spotlight and was not heard from for years. In a recent interview for ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, the national artist revealed that she fell in love with an Arab sheikh and enjoyed a life full of luxury in the United Arab Emirates, a country where she stayed until announcing the end of her love story.

Melissa García participated in ‘El gran show’ in 2010. Photo: Melissa García/Instagram

What do you currently do?

According to the information he shares on social networks, melissa garcia She owns two businesses. Both are related to fashion, specifically the sale of women’s clothing and accessories, as well as the distribution of healthy products. In the same way, she publishes photographs and videos of the activities that she carries out every day.

On the other hand, he shows off his love for the gym and physical activity. Likewise, whenever she can, she remembers the time when he used to parade in important and renowned places in Lima.

Melissa Garcia on social media. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Garcia

What did Magaly Medina say about Melissa García?

Magaly Medina She was incredulous that Melissa Garcia was married to an Arab sheikh, saying that he does not appear to be. This is in reference to what is usually seen when talking about the image of a character with a lot of money and an ostentatious life.

“She says that she went to Dubai in 2010 that she married an Arab from the royal family, but we don’t see him wearing the traditional dress, we see him more Western. Although he says that his mother is English, but he is an Arab millionaire […] I say, why haven’t we seen more splendid things,” he said on his show.

