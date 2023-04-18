Who is May Pang, the writer and former lover of John Lennon guest on Today is another day

May Pang is a well-known writer, as well as John Lennon’s former lover, and is the guest of this afternoon’s episode of Today is another day on Rai 1. She was Lennon’s personal assistant, chosen by Yoko Ono herself, and for a brief period she was his mistress. The writer was the personal assistant of the former Beatles singer, in the English period and also in the one in which he went to live in the United States of America, in her beloved New York. To choose it, as mentioned, the same Yoko Ono.

For only 18 months Lennon and May Pang were lovers before he asked Yoko to take him back. “It was Yoko Ono who asked me to have a relationship with John Lennon,” May Pang now tells in the documentary The Lost Weekend: a Love Story. “In a way, Yoko took advantage of me, because I was naïve. But she also gave me a gift: John and I fell in love ”.

He loved Cynthia, he loved Yoko, but he loved me too”, Pang says in an interview granted to Corriere della Sera, published in these hours. “Yoko came to my office. I had been working for them for three years. And she began like this: ‘John and I don’t get along’. Anyone who worked with them knew it, but we didn’t talk about it, they were our bosses,” May Pang added to Corriere.

“He’ll start seeing other people.’ And then she added, ‘You don’t have a boyfriend, right?’ I looked up and replied: ‘It’s not something that interests me’. But she: ‘I think you’d be perfect’. I said no, she insisted. Then she got up and walked away. And I just stood there in tears. But I didn’t start dating him because she asked me to. It was he who courted me. Later John told me that Yoko had also gone to see him: ‘It’s all sorted out. You can go out with May’. But John was as shocked as I was. He didn’t want to at first,” Pang revealed.

In 1973 Lennon and Yoko Ono decided to separate, only to get back together after about a year and a half. The romantic relationship he had with Pang was later referred to by the singer as his “Lost Weekend”, an expression from which the title of the documentary The Lost Weekend: a Love Story derives. The American writer, guest of Today is another day, has published two books in which she recounts her relationship with John Lennon, entitled Loving John (Warner, 1983) and Instamatic Karma (St. Martins, 2008), the latter a book photographic. After the end of the relationship with John Lennon, May Pang married the producer Tony Visconti (historic collaborator of David Bowie). The marriage lasted from 1989 to 2000 and she had two children with him, Sebastian and Lara.