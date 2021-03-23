Parables of the radical family. Maximiliano Abad assumed in 2004 the presidency of the Argentine University Federation (FUA) in the Congress of Huerta Grande and inherited from Emiliano Yacobitti, the Buenos Aires deputy who sponsors Martin Lousteau, whose irruption in the Province was close to preventing access to the headquarters of the Buenos Aires UCR.

The first radical to preside over the FUA was, back in the 70s, Federico Storani, another of those who tried to spoil the party by hugging Gustavo Posse. Abad is the fourth generation of radicals and joined Franja Morada from high school, the student seedbed through which his supporter sponsors also passed Gerardo Morales, Mario Negri and Ernesto Sanz.

Lousteau was not from the Strip, but – another paradox – he was the one who introduced an ideological nuance to the campaign, by identifying himself with the social democracy, the International to which the last leading supporter, Raúl Alfonsín, led by the nose to a party that always had its progressive wing and its conservative wing.

At 43, the brand-new head of the Buenos Aires UCR belongs to a generation of young radicals converted to the pragmatism. His political mentor was Sanz, a stylist from that school and a handyman for entering Cambiemos, an alliance tailored to a businessman turned into politics with some success. Mauricio Macri.

Now, the party entrusted him with the heavy task of retracing the path of that delivery of flags and contributing to the recovery of the lost identity. Or at least that of “Aggiornar” to the centennial party to the era of social networks, without abdicating society with neoliberals, neoconservatives, neo-Peronists and other herbs. Facundo Manes, the best seller of neuroscience, brings together almost 300 thousand followers On twitter. He was a decisive companion at the end of the campaign. “It’s that way,” they whisper to Abad.

Born in Ranchos, he has lived in Mar del Plata since he was a boy and boasts of having accessed the University despite family shortcomings. Completed the career of Advocacy as he stepped one by one the steps of a typical radical staircase. He was president of the Student Center, after the Mar del Plata University Federation, and knew how to confront the first Kirchnerism since the FUA between 2004 and 2006, when (he remembers) it was little less than plowing in the desert.

In 2007, at the age of 30, he was elected councilor and two years later he was already vice-first of the body. He could not access the Intendancy, but in 2015 he landed in the Buenos Aires lower house, accompanied the management of Maria Eugenia Vidal, and that earned him the backing to preside over the Together for Change bloc upon being reelected in 2019.

