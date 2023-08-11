Before the start of the League Cup 2023few would have thought that the Queretaro would be one of the protagonists of the tournament and would go so far. The feathered team has one of the most modest squads in the entire Liga MX and has had poor results in recent years. However, the White Roosters have played this contest seriously and have surprised locals and strangers.
The Queretaro team is currently in position 13 in the general table of the Apertura 2023. In the Leagues Cup he made his debut with a 5-1 defeat against Philadelphia Union. However, the Gallos have managed to recover from this hard blow and have given an account of Xolos de Tijuana, Pumas and New England Revolution in subsequent games.
This Friday, August 11, Querétaro will face Philadelphia Union againnow in the quarterfinals of League Cup. Will the team led by Mauro Gerk be able to have their revenge against ‘The U’?
Mauro Gerk is a former Argentine soccer player who played for clubs like Newells’s Old Boys and Quilmes, but who lived his best moments as a professional in Mexican soccer.. The ‘Tanque’ arrived in Mexico in 2002 to play with Querétaro, a club with which he was in three different stages and of which he became an idol.
With the Roosters he won the Clausura 2005 and Apertura 2008 titles of the then Liga de Ascenso. With the feathered squad he got two promotions to the Mexican first division.
In 2010 he won the Apertura de la Liga de Ascenso tournament with Xolos de Tijuana, a squad with which he also managed to climb to the top flight of Liga MX.
Unfortunately, despite being one of the best forwards in the history of the Mexican second division, this success could not be transferred to the first division, where his numbers could never have been as good.
Gerk retired from professional soccer in 2012 while playing for Cruz Azul Hidalgo. Gerk is the second all-time goalscorer for Querétaro, only behind the Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo.
The ‘Tanque’ began his career on the bench in 2019 as coach of the second team of Racing de Avellaneda. In January 2022, Gerk assumed the technical direction of Defense and Justice II.
Four months later, Gerk took over the Querétaro bench, to lead the 2023 Apertura tournament, replacing Hernán Cristante.
