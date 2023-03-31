Who is Mauro Floriani, the husband of Alessandra Mussolini guest on Today is another day: years, children, Baby ringer, age, job

Mauro Floriani is the husband of Alessandra Mussolini, the showgirl and former guest politician in this afternoon’s episode of Today is another day. The two have been married for several years and have three children Clarissa, Caterina and Romano. A love that has seen them stay together even during a difficult period. In fact, Mauro Floriani had been involved in the affair of the Parioli baby rings due to a telephone interception in which he made an appointment with one of the two minors.

It must be said that Floriani, husband of Alessandra Mussolini, managed to get out by paying a fine of 1800 euros. The couple decided to stay together, despite the media boom involving Alessandra’s husband. “A pinch of jealousy never hurts, if it happens that a pinch of annoyance arises, that’s fine,” said the Duce’s niece. “You go on, but you don’t forget. I stayed by her side for love of family and children. Forgiveness belongs to the Pope, priests and nuns, not men,” she added.

The two were married in 1989. Mauro Floriani was born in Rome in 1961, graduated from the University of Trieste, and then attended the business school in Lausanne. Subsequently he obtained a master’s degree from Bocconi and a second degree in economics from the Tor Vergata University of Rome. Alessandra Mussolini and Mauro Floriani met very young through mutual friends and then got to the wedding in 1989. In 2014 the couple, as mentioned, experienced a moment of crisis due to Floriani’s involvement in the case of the Parioli “baby ringers”.

A story from which Floriani managed to get out by paying a fine of 1800 euros, and currently manages a restaurant together with his wife in Rome. Guest of Beasts, Alessandra Mussolini said: “Forgive my husband? But what are we crazy? He goes on, but doesn’t forgive himself. Why did I stay with him? Live, understand and be with a person, who becomes practically fundamental for you. It has been in the past and it will be in the future, for our children, for me and for my family. This is why I did it… but who truly forgives?”. Is this what makes you more distrustful and hard on life?”.