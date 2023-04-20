Who is Maurizio Micheli: biography, ex-wife, children and partner of the guest actor on Today is another day

Who is Maurizio Micheli (biography, ex-wife, children and partner) guest on Today is another day on April 20, 2023? Maurizio Micheli was born in Livorno on February 3, 1947. He is an actor, comedian and playwright. As mentioned, he was born in Livorno but grew up in Bari, he graduated from the school of the Piccolo Teatro in Milan and subsequently graduated from the DAMS of the University of Bologna with Luigi Squarzina. He made his debut at the Teatro-cabaret Il Refettorio in Milan with “Madre discoggio” by Franco Nebbia. He worked on the “Piccolo” with Patrice Chéreau and on the “Stabile dell’Aquila” with Aldo Trionfo.

Since 1972 he has written and performed ten shows among which the best known is I wanted Strehler (1978), a one man show written with Umberto Simonetta and accompanied on the piano by Giovanni Del Giudice. He has participated in numerous television variety shows (A tutto gag, Chewing-gum show, Al Paradise, etc.) often directed by Antonello Falqui, where he created popular characters mainly of Apulian extraction who made him known to the general public: the crazy in love with the brunette of the “Ricchi e Poveri”; Dino de Nitis, Disc-Jockey of Radio Bitonto Libera; Mrs. Anna Rosa di Fonzo aka Susy; the Avvocato Rocco Tarocco of the Trani Bar (the latter within Adriano Celentano’s Fantastico of 1987-88), and others.

In 1976 he starred in the film Allegro non molto by Bruno Bozzetto and the following year he participated in the television variety Evening school for aspiring Italians. On the big screen Micheli has worked with Sergio Corbucci and Steno but it is with Il commissario Lo Gatto (1986) by Dino Risi that he becomes very popular. From the autumn of 1992 to June 1993 he hosted on Canale 5 The crime is served, a quiz inspired by the game Cluedo.

At the same time, Maurizio Micheli continued his theatrical activity which began in 1970. Among others, we should mention L’opera dello sghignazzo by Dario Fo, Buonanotte Bettina with Benedicta Boccoli, Un pair of wings by Garinei and Giovannini, The president with Sabrina Ferilli , The oval bed with Barbara D’Urso. In 1996 he published his autobiography, Sciambagne!: the unusual title derives from a scene in the film Rimini Rimini in which, as a penniless cabaret artist, he tries to seduce the rich widow Laura Antonelli by singing Peppino Di Capri’s song. On 27 December 1999 he received from the president Carlo Azeglio Ciampi the honor of Officer-Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.

In 2002 Maurizio Micheli published the novel Garibaldi my love, edited by Baldini Castoldi Dalai, from which a comedy was then made for the 2003-2004 theater season with the production of the Teatro Franco Parenti in Milan. At the Teatro Verdi (Trieste) with Elena Rossi and directed by Maurizio Nichetti in 2007 she is she La Gaffe in The country of the bells with Silvia Dalla Benetta; in 2008 he is Petit-Gris in Cin Ci La, of which there is a CD and DVD recording distributed by Kikko Music. In the 2010-2011 theater season, he toured throughout Italy with the show Italiani si nasce (e noi lo nacquimo) in tandem with the comedian Tullio Solenghi, a hilarious satire on the unification of Italy. Throughout 2015 and 2016 he was engaged with Sabrina Ferilli and Pino Quartullo in the comedy Signori… le paté de la maison, taken from le Prénom (Dinner with friends) by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre De La Patellière.

Private life

Who is Maurizio Micheli’s wife? The actor is divorced from the actress Daniela Nobili, with whom he had a son, Guido. Since 1998 he has been in a relationship with the actress and showgirl Benedicta Boccoli. She is Brigitta Boccoli’s sister, she made her debut on television at a very young age but her career has developed mainly as a theater actress. She also has two brothers: Barnaby and Philip. She has been described by Giorgio Albertazzi as “the very artist”. Every Monday, she writes in Il Fatto Quotidiano, the column Cosa restarà: it is the diary of a teenager from the eighties and nineties.