Who is Matteo Napoletano, the new boyfriend of Valentina Ferragni

Who is Matteo Napoletano, Valentina Ferragni’s new boyfriend? We don’t have much news about him except that he is 22 years old, eight younger than his partner, and lives in California, in La Miranda, for study reasons.

In fact, according to what has been learned, the young man attends the Biola University, a private Christian-Evangelical university, with courses in numerous disciplines.

Originally from Castelfranco Veneto, Matteo Napoletano has a profile Instagram followed by over 65 thousand followers. Although the relationship between the two has been made official in the last few hours on social media, it seems that the couple has been dating since last March.

Matteo Napoletano and Valentina Ferragni, in fact, had been photographed together in Tulum, Mexico, where they were for a short vacation.

At the time, the weekly Who he had spoken of little more than a flirtation, which ended after a few days. “After the secret trip to Mexico with her new partner, Valentina Ferragni is single again. The story with Matteo did not take off, apparently at his behest. And Valentina, sister and colleague of the more famous Chiara, now still dances alone” wrote the magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini.

Evidently, however, things did not go exactly like this or at least there was at least a rapprochement between the two.

What is certain is that Valentina Ferragni has already introduced Matteo to her family. In fact, in a photo posted on Napoletano’s social profile, the two are in the villa of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez on Lake Como.

Chiara Ferragni herself commented on the couple’s social photos by writing: “So happy for you. You deserve to feel like this little sister”.

“You are amazing! To you I dedicate this beautiful thought by Emily Brontë. Whatever our souls are made of, mine and yours are made of the same thing” wrote mother Marina Di Guardo instead.

“Thank you all for the messages full of love. Long live freedom and love without prejudice, without limits, without barriers ”Valentina Ferragni later wrote in a story published on her Instagram profile.