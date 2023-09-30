Matteo Del Fante, the manager who now commands Mediobanca

A surprise move that suddenly makes the game for the renewal of the board more uncertain Mediobanca. Once again, there is the fabric to weave Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone. Which allowed the less noble to vent Francesco Milleri leaving him with the burden (and also the honor) of creating the minority list – which in all probability will have five members, but there are those who even hypothesize that it could reach seven -, keeping aloof in the dispute but then landing a ninety shot. What does Caltagirone have to do with the choice of Matteo Del Fante and of Post office to enter Mediobanca? It’s easy to say: the Roman manufacturer is very close to the Florentine manager.

It is no mystery that, before mentioning the name of Luciano Cirinnàas CEO of General Caltagirone would have really wanted it Del Fante. Who would have accepted immediately for an economic reason (the salary would have been approximately triple the current one) but also and above all for prestige: Trieste is the crossroads of Italian finance. That train has passed, Philippe Donnet remained at the helm of the Lion until 2025 and Matteo Del Fante was confirmed at the helm of Post office from the Meloni government. A man for all seasons, given that he made the leap to the “greats” when he sat at Palazzo Chigi Matteo Renzi who wanted him as CEO of Terna. Then Paolo Gentiloni he took it to the post office where it was confirmed by the Conte government and by the one led by Giorgia Meloni.

But the connection with Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone it doesn’t stop at Generali’s battle: Soul, the Sgr that is tempting the French, has among its shareholders the Post Office (with 11.6% of the capital) and Gamma Srl which belongs to the Roman manufacturer (with a 3.4% share). Caltagirone, among other things, expressed the vice president of the holding: it is about Fabio Corsico head of the Group’s institutional relations and member of the board of directors Cementir he was born in Gazzettino.

Who is Matteo Del Fante

Del Fante he has held managerial roles in both the private and public sectors. He was managing director of JP Morgan in London, before deciding to return to Italy and climb the hierarchies within three very important entities in our country. First of all, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, of which he was director since 2004 and general director from 2010 to 2014.

In that year, Del Fante, called by Matteo Renzi in Terna, leaves via Goito to become CEO of the electricity grid giant until 2017. Over the three-year period the company achieved growing results. On 28 April 2017 he was appointed CEO of Poste Italiane by the then government led by Paolo Gentiloni in place of Francesco Caio.

The balances in Mediobanca

With the choice of Italian post, the balance within Piazzetta Cuccia changes. As reported by the Press, the 43% share in the hands of institutional investors could be much less substantial. Which makes it more difficult to predict what will happen on October 28th. Self Del Fante were to take sides – as is very likely – on the side of Caltagirone and the list of Dolphin – there would be a further quota (between 1 and 2.99% given that the threshold requiring official communications to Consob has not been reached) which would go against the board of directors’ list. Is this enough to imagine a turnaround? Difficult, also because Renato Pagliaro and Alberto Nagel (numbers one and two on the board of directors’ list) will certainly be confirmed.

But a split boardwith a different composition, with a broader representation of the minority Caltagirone-Delfin (which isn’t much of a minority after all, given that it holds 30% of the capital) would force Nagel into a more widespread management of power. The request by the two strong shareholders to establish a committee to monitor the implementation of the industrial plan must be read from this perspective. An industrial plan that convinced the market, it is worth remembering, and which brought with it a profit of over one billion (helped by high interest rates, obviously, but not only).

Finally, it should be noted that Cdp it is a shareholder of Poste with 35%, while the Mef with 29.26%. It is impossible to imagine that this was a blitz conducted independently by Del Fante, much more likely that there was a preventive conversation with Dario Scannapieco And Giancarlo Giorgetti. The State, in some way, is back in the financial parlor. The game is still to be played, the board of directors’ list still has an advantage, but it is certain that what is happening now is the clear demonstration of a situation that is far from resolved. Prepare the popcorn.

