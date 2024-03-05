Matías Rojas will arrive as a free agent and will be a new reinforcement for Inter Miami. The player terminated his contract with Corinthians due to non-payment. Rojas arrived at Corinthians in July 2023, he did so as a free agent after his departure from Racing, but in a few months he began having financial contractual problems. After two months trying to solve them, he decided to terminate the relationship, alleging lack of payment.
The Miami team, strategically commanded by the Argentine, Gerardo Martino, continued to look for reinforcements and that is how they positioned themselves behind the figure of Rojas. In that sense, the negotiations were quick and positive. David Beckham continued to move contacts and use his wallet to form an increasingly competitive team that fights for great things.
The 28-year-old midfielder went through Cerro Porteño, Lanús, Defensa y Justicia, Racing and Corinthians. He demonstrated his best level in the Avellaneda team, with 26 goals and 13 assists in 126 games. In Brazil he played 30 games and gave only three assists. Rojas, who represented Paraguay in the 2019 Copa América, will join the ranks of the team that plays in Major League Soccer in the United States.
