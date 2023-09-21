Without a doubt, the most spectacular match of the first day of the group stage of the 2023-2024 Champions League was the one between Bayern Munich and Manchester United.
In a true match of madness and somersaults, the Bavarians beat the Red Devils by a score of 4-3 at the Allianz Arena.
One of the most memorable postcards of the game was the scoring of Mathys Telwho at 90+2 scored the 4-2 that ultimately meant victory against Manchester United.
The young French forward entered the 87th minute, replacing Leroy Sané, and was on the scoreboard five minutes later.
Mathys Tel is an 18-year-old footballer originally from Sarcelles, France. He can play as a winger for both profiles and also as a center forward.
Tel was trained in the basic forces of the modest Paris FC. After being in the ranks of the French AS Jeunesse Aubervilliers and Montrouge, in mid-2020 he took a big step in his career and signed for Rennes, in the French first division.
The young forward immediately stood out in the ranks of this club and in August 2021 he became the youngest footballer to play an official match for Stade Rennes. He was only 16 years and 110 days old..
The promising forward shone with the French U-17 team in 2022 and managed to lift the Euro Cup in this category.
Thanks to these impressive numbers, Bayern Munich noticed him and signed him in July 2022 in exchange for a figure close to 20 million euros.
This season he has two goals and an assist in 54 minutes played in four Bundesliga games.
This Wednesday, September 20, Mathys Tel scored his first goal in the Champions League. Perhaps the first of many.
