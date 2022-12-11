During the The Game Awards 2022, Matan Even went viral following its appearance on stage during the Game of the Year awards Elden Ring.

During that awards ceremony, Matan took to the stage and has dedicated the award win to Bill Clintoncalling it a “Reformed Orthodox rabbi”

Following this, host Geoff Keighley Keighley reported the matter to security that he later escorted Matan Even off stage. Next, the boy he has been arrested. Now, after this event, many are wondering who Matan Even really is.

Matan Even is one YouTubers what matters, at present, 38,000 subscribers. During his time on social media he denounced police brutality during the Hong Kong protests between 2019 and 2020. In this sense, uploaded 56 videos of civilians being beaten by police.

He stopped uploading videos after the Hong Kong protests ended and tweeted about his hiatus:

Hi all, I haven’t written in a while and just wanted to let you all know why. The reason I haven’t posted is because there isn’t much to post. At present, there are no protests taking place in Hong Kong. I may start posting again and will update again soon.

His official Twitter profile is over 25,000 followers and his recent tweet commenting on his appearance at The Game Awards got over and over 4000 likes and more than 790 retweets. His unscheduled appearance at The Game Awards 2022, however, it is not the only episode of this kind to have seen him protagonist.

Previously he advocated for human rights during a Clippers game and said “Free Hong Kong” during a Blizzard panel. Also in 2019, caught on a camera during an NBA gameshowed a T-shirt that read: “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong“.

😷 Meanwhile, kid totally fakes out cameraman to flash Fight for Freedom, Stand With Hong Kong tee on TV. Camera quickly pans away. #StandWithHongKong#Lakers #Clippers pic.twitter.com/wQzKRltLrz — ray 鄺羡華 (@raykwong) October 23, 2019

He often discusses politics outside the US such as China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, but he has often refrained from discussing right-wing politics. This is evident from his interview on InfoWars in which Matan refused to share her views on it.

In conclusion, a peculiar character who has been talking about himself on social media for some time. Lately started a Twitch channel and has published an interview on his YouTube channel. It is therefore clear that we will also hear about it in the coming weeks.