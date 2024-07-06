The reformer Masud Pezeshkianwhich advocates improving relations with Westwon the second round of the presidential elections in Iran on Saturday against conservative Said Jalili.

Pezeshkian He won more than 16 million votes, or about 54 percent of the vote, while his rival Jalili won more than 13 million, or about 44 percent of the more than 30 million ballots counted, said the spokesman for the electoral authority, Mohsen Eslami.

Voter turnout stood at 49.8%, the spokesman added. In the first round on June 28, the turnout was 39.92%, the lowest level in the 45-year history of the Islamic Republic.

“The road ahead is difficult. It will only be easy with your cooperation, empathy and trust. I extend my hand to you,” Pezeshkian, 69, said on social media platform X after his victory.

Some 61 million voters were called to the polls for the second round.

The elections were held early after the death of the conservative president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter accident on 19 May, took place against a backdrop of public discontent over the state of the economy, which has been severely hampered by Western sanctions.

The international community followed the elections closely, in the wake of tensions in the Middle East caused by the war in Gaza.and the struggle with Western powers arising from the Iranian nuclear program.

Negotiations on the programme have been at a standstill since 2018, when the United States withdrew from the international pact signed in 2015.

Images broadcast by local media showed supporters of the reformist expressing their joy in the streets of the capital Tehran and Tabrizin the northwest, even before the official announcement of the results.

The portrait of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is displayed among flowers placed in front of the Iranian embassy, ​​following the death of Iranian President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, in Moscow, Russia. Photo:EFE Share

Jalili asks to respect the result

“We are very happy that Pezeshkian won. We need an educated president to solve our economic problems,” said Abolfazl, a 40-year-old architect.

Roya, a 50-year-old housewife, expressed her indifference to the outcome. “These [candidatos] “They just shout slogans. When they come to power, they do nothing for the people,” he said.

Pezeshkian, a doctor of Azeri origin, was the only reformist allowed to run in the election and won 42.4% in the first round, ahead of Jalili’s 38.6%.

The candidate had the support of several former presidents, including the reformist Mohammad Khatami and the moderate Hassan Rouhani.

Pezeshkian claims his loyalty to the Islamic Republic, but at the same time advocates a rapprochement between Iran and Western countries, with the United States — Tehran’s arch-enemy — at the forefront, to lift sanctions that are weighing down the economy.

She also questioned the use of force by police to enforce laws on the compulsory wearing of the veil for women, which have been in force since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

His 58-year-old rival, Jalili, has instead advocated a hardline approach to Western powers, a stance he demonstrated when he was a negotiator on Iran’s nuclear programme.

After his defeat, he nevertheless called on his followers to support Pezeshkian. “A person who is elected by the people is respected (…) and now we must do everything we can to help him move forward with strength,” he wrote on X.

Supporters of Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran. Photo:Bloomberg Share

Reactions from Saudi Arabia, China, India and Russia

Russia, which like Tehran is subject to harsh Western sanctions, congratulated Pezeshkian and invited him to “further strengthen bilateral cooperation.”

“I hope that your role as president will contribute to further strengthening constructive bilateral cooperation for the benefit of our friendly peoples,” he said, according to the Kremlin.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman also congratulated the reformer and said he hopes to “further develop relations” between the two countries, according to the official SPA news agency.

The Sunni kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Shiite-majority Iran resumed diplomatic relations in March 2023 after a seven-year rupture.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to Pezeshkian, saying he hopes to “deepen the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Pezeshkian and said he hoped to “further strengthen the warm and long-standing bilateral relationship” between the two countries, which have a close bond despite Tehran’s international isolation.

In Iran, the President of Iran has limited powers and is responsible for implementing the main political lines set out by the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

After the first round of voting, Khamenei admitted that the turnout was “not what was expected” and urged citizens to go to the polls.

Presidential elections were scheduled for 2025 but were brought forward following Raisi’s death.