At only 16 years old, this Argentine player from River Plate has amazed the world of football. Argentina has always produced great soccer players. Now Mastantuono is the new Argentine pearl after players like Julián Álvarez, Enzo Fernández and company come out.
Below we leave you with the curiosities that you did not know about the new Argentine jewel:
He has not always played soccer, since only five years ago Mastantuono changed the racket for the ball. In tennis he wasn't doing bad either, he was among the best five under-12s when he was two years younger.
The 2007 player did not join River Plate's reserve team until after playing 10 games as a professional in the Argentine first division. After suffering a muscle injury, he was dropped to the reserves to play in the Argentine reserve classic against Boca Juniors on April 4.
At exactly 16 years and 177 days, at the same age as Kun Agüero, this young Argentine achieved a milestone by scoring his first goal as a professional and not only that, becoming the youngest scorer in the history of River Plate, leaving behind to Javier Saviola
As it could not be otherwise, the idol of this young left-hander is Leo Messi. Mastantuono copied the movements of the Argentine star in the patio of his house and trained his right leg to resemble his idol as much as possible.
In the past the player had a YouTube channel in which he demonstrated his skill with the ball, the trips he made to Buenos Aires, training sessions in the garage of his house…
#Mastantuono #facts #didn39t #player #interests #Barcelona #Real #Madrid