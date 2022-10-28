“I didn’t do anything in particular, I’m not a hero.” Former Napoli, Inter and Bologna defender Massimo Tarantino was one of the first to stop the attacker who killed cashier Luis Fernando Ruggieri and injured five other people (including Monza defender Pablo Marì) at the hypermarket of Assago. “He was just screaming,” the 51-year-old explained to journalists and investigators that he stopped playing football in 2006 to then devote himself to a career as a sports manager. Tarantino played from 1989 to 1996 in Naples (with two loans to Monza and Barletta), then a season at Inter, battered by an injury and the move in November 1997 to Bologna, where he played for 5 seasons. The last few years in his career he played in Como, Triestina and Pavia.