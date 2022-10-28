Massimo Tarantino has stopped the stabber of the Carrefour of Assago. “I’m not a hero”

Massimo Tarantino was among the first to stop the assailant of the Carrefour of Assago-Milanofiori who stabbed a supermarket employee (the cashier and Luis Fernando Ruggieri) and seriously injured four other people (including the Monza footballer Pablo Marì). “I haven’t done anything in particular, I’m not a hero,” said Tarantino. “He was just screaming,” he explained to reporters and investigators

Who is Massimo Tarantino, the former defender who stopped the attacker at Carrefour Assago. The years in Naples

Massimo Tarantino is a former footballer. He played as a defender of Naples, Inter and Bologna: today at the age of 51 (born in Palermo on May 20, 1971) and finished playing football in 2006. Then he remained in the business as a sports manager (he immediately passed the sports director exam). From 1989 to 1996 he played in the Naples collecting 100 appearances (with two loans in Monza and Barletta) in the years in which phenomena such as Maradona, Careca, Alemao, Zola and many others.

Who is Massimo Tarantino, the former defender who stopped the attacker at Carrefour Assago. From Ronaldo’s Inter to Baggio’s Bologna

And then Massimo Tarantino played a season with the jersey ofInter (alongside Ronaldo): an experience marked by a bad injury that conditioned the whole season (debut in the next one in the Italian Cup in the match against Foggia on 24 September 1997, won 3-2 by the Nerazzurri). Then the transition in November 1997 to the Bolognawhere he played for 5 seasons (winning the Intertoto Cup) playing alongside Roberto Baggio before and Beppe Signori then. The last few years in his career have seen Tarantino with Como, in Triestina and in Pavia. I hung my shoes on the nail, Massimo Tarantino he first collaborated with the Bologna (as head of the youth sector), then with the Rome (with Bruno Conti always managing the youth sector). Since summer 2021 he has been technical director of Spal until June 2022.

