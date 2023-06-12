Who is Marzia Risalti, Marco Columbro’s partner (“wife”), guest on Today is another day

Who is Marzia Risalti, Marco Columbro’s partner (“wife”), guest on Today is another day in the June 12 episode to remember Silvio Berlusconi? In the 90s Marco Colombro had a relationship with Elena Perrucchini, with whom, in 1993, he had a son. After he had a relationship with Stefania Santini (from 2008 to 2011), now he is engaged to Marzia Risalti. But let’s get to know the TV host’s partner better.

Marzia Risaliti was trained in various artistic disciplines, such as singing, Creative Expression, Acting and Biomechanics, Indian modern dance and traditional, Classical Dance, Cinema Acting, Script and body language. You have worked mainly in the theater, but you have also participated in some important films, including: Annibal, directed by Ridley Scott and Under the Tuscan Sun, by Audrey Wells. You have starred in some successful dramas such as Un Medico in Famiglia and shot some commercials for well-known brands.

Theater is Marzia’s true passion and she has a respectable curriculum behind her, also made up of many experiences abroad. Here are some shows in which she took part: “Filumena” directed by Peter Hall, “Stasera si recita… .Pirandello” directed by Anegeki Savelli. And again “Romeo and Juliet” by Gisli Orn Gardrsson. “The millioners” directed by N. Racliff , “Titus Andronicus” directed by P.Craze, “Sunsets and glories” directed by PJason Watchin, “Odyssey” by Bruno Savelli and many others.

Marco Columbro spoke about his story with Marzia Risaliti in an interview with Diva e Donna: “It’s women who come to me. I don’t go looking for them around clubs: I didn’t even when I was younger. Marzia came to Rome to rehearse one of my shows. As often happens to me in these situations, I act obnoxious, even if it’s just a tactic. I saw a beautiful woman and didn’t want to admit that she fascinated me. She was bad at it. Immediately afterwards, however, I acted like a gentleman and invited her to the theater in Florence, where she lived: from then on, I bombarded her with phone calls until we got together”.