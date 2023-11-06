While the violence in the Gaza Strip does not stop and the number of victims grows frighteningly day by day, the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains a mirage. The only one mentioned several times is the older one of “two peoples, two states”, but who would be the interlocutor with whom such an operation could be conducted on the Palestinian front and uniting Gaza and the West Bank?

Certainly not Hamas but not even Abu Mazen, the elderly leader of the PA no longer has consensus and in the West Bank he avoids the polls to prevent Hamas from taking power there too. This is why the name of Marwan Barghouti, known as the Palestinian Nelson Mandela, has been circulating again for a while.

Born in Kobar, in the West Bank, 64 years ago, Barghouti obtained two degrees, one in History and one in Political Science plus a Master’s in International Relations. Having joined Fatah at a very young age, he was considered Abu Mazen’s dolphin. He was general secretary of the party in the West Bank and in the second intifada he founded the al-Aqsa martyrs’ brigades, the militant arm of al-Fatah.

Barghouti, however, is a political prisoner, locked up in prison for 21 years and who led (in different roles) the first two Intifades. Captured and accused of murders for terrorist purposes, he declared himself innocent and refused to defend himself because he does not recognize “the legitimacy of the Israeli court”. “Israel succeeded in imprisoning my body but not my mind and soul,” he said. He does not define himself as a pacifist or a terrorist but as “a Palestinian man in the street”.

A battle that cost him his first arrest at just 18 years old. In prison he learns Hebrew, the first step in learning about the enemy. In the following years he becomes a cultured and charismatic leader. In 1987 he returned to prison and was deported to Jordan. He was able to return from exile in 1994 only after the signing of the Oslo Accords, of which he was a supporter. In 2004 he was sentenced to five life sentences for as many murders and three terrorist attacks.

Over time there have been many campaigns for his release and several exponents of Israeli politics have not declared themselves against his release, including the former Israeli deputy prime minister Shimon Peres (even if the promise was not kept).

For Barghouti’s wife and fighting partner, Fadwa Ibrahim, «Abu Mazen deludes himself into thinking he will remain in power in Ramallah and recover it in Gaza but it is an illusion» because in the polls, Marwan Barghouti beats Al-Fatah and Hamas together.

According to research carried out before October 7 by the Palestinian institute Arab Barometer, Barghouti is the most esteemed leader among Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. If he went to vote he would receive 32% of the preferences, i.e. the combined votes of the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh (24%), and the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas (12%).

His wife and lawyer Fadwa never gave up and in recent weeks has organized a series of meetings to create an international support network that will make Barghouti the federator and successor of Abu Mazen.

Will he be part of the solution or at least the truce of this endless war?