Eder Militao’s injury is very bad news for Real Madrid, who in a matter of 5 days lost Courtois and the Brazilian for the entire season, but now it’s time to look forward and look for alternatives. The club has decided not to go to the market to replace Militao’s loss, because between Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho and Marvel they give the position as cover. But who is Marvel?
How did Marvel arrive at Real Madrid?
Marvelous Antolín Garzón, better known as Marvel, arrived at Real Madrid in 2016 to play for Infantil A, and from there he has gone through all the categories of the team until he reached Real Madrid Castilla. The central defender has become one of those protected by Raúl González Blanco at Castilla, and the club sees him as the next great Real Madrid central defender.
What position does Marvel play?
Marvel makes the most of his potential as a centre-back, but throughout his career he has shown to be versatile in defense and can also occupy the left side, which is the other position in which Real Madrid is not entirely happy with the depth of cupboard. The young centre-back will bring to the team qualities similar to those of Militao, a lot of power from above (he is 1.84m tall) and is very physical.
Raúl runs out of center?
No, Real Madrid has decided to keep the subsidiary card this season. Ancelotti will have the player whenever he wants, he will be involved in the dynamics of the first team and will train with them, but if the Italian coach decides not to call him up for a day, Raúl will be able to continue calling him up.
What teams has Marvel gone through?
Although he arrived at Real Madrid in 2016, the player already signed for the white team in 2010/11 to play for Benjamín A, but he went to Atlético de Madrid a season later and from there he went through Alcalá and Rayo Vallecano before returning to the white team.
